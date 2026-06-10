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EU Vows Creative New Sanctions to Starve Russia of War Resources
(MENAFN) The European Union must devise increasingly inventive ways to cut off Russia's access to the money and materials fuelling its war in Ukraine, the bloc's foreign policy chief declared Tuesday — as Brussels prepares to unveil its 21st sanctions package against Moscow.
Kaja Kallas made the remarks during a visit to Dublin, where she met Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee ahead of Ireland's assumption of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union later this month.
"We have to be creative in coming up with the next sanctions, because our aim is that this war will end, and it will also end if you know the aggressor runs out of either money or material to continue," Kallas said at a press conference.
The proposed 21st package includes a temporary freeze on the Russian oil price cap alongside measures targeting banks, oil traders, refineries and cryptocurrency operators accused of helping Moscow evade existing restrictions. Kallas confirmed that deliberations among member states on further measures remain ongoing, while acknowledging the challenge of achieving unanimous agreement across the bloc.
"There are member states who have been pushing, but eventually it is all the member states that need to agree," she said.
Middle East Warning: Hormuz Closure 'Unacceptable'
Kallas also turned her attention to the Middle East, raising alarm over the potential for renewed large-scale conflict and the global economic consequences of continued disruption to a critical maritime chokepoint.
"There is a fragile pause now, and hopefully parties will reach an agreement soon. A return to full-scale war would be, and would come at tremendous cost to the entire region. Continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz is unacceptable. Its repercussions extend far beyond the region, disrupting the global economy and threatening food supports," she said.
UNIFIL Under Threat in Lebanon
On Lebanon, Kallas paid tribute to thousands of European troops serving under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), while warning that conditions on the ground had become increasingly treacherous.
"Lebanon, where thousands of European troops serve under the UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) remains close to the brink. Recent months have been exceptionally difficult for all true contributing peacekeepers operating under increasing threat by Hezbollah. The service and dedication of UNIFIL Personnel deserve our respect and gratitude," she said.
Ireland's EU Presidency: Ukraine Front and Centre
McEntee signalled that Ukraine would sit at the heart of Ireland's upcoming EU Council presidency, reaffirming Dublin's commitment to sustaining pressure on Russia and backing Kyiv's bid for full European Union membership — priorities that align closely with the broader direction Kallas outlined in their meeting.
Kaja Kallas made the remarks during a visit to Dublin, where she met Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee ahead of Ireland's assumption of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union later this month.
"We have to be creative in coming up with the next sanctions, because our aim is that this war will end, and it will also end if you know the aggressor runs out of either money or material to continue," Kallas said at a press conference.
The proposed 21st package includes a temporary freeze on the Russian oil price cap alongside measures targeting banks, oil traders, refineries and cryptocurrency operators accused of helping Moscow evade existing restrictions. Kallas confirmed that deliberations among member states on further measures remain ongoing, while acknowledging the challenge of achieving unanimous agreement across the bloc.
"There are member states who have been pushing, but eventually it is all the member states that need to agree," she said.
Middle East Warning: Hormuz Closure 'Unacceptable'
Kallas also turned her attention to the Middle East, raising alarm over the potential for renewed large-scale conflict and the global economic consequences of continued disruption to a critical maritime chokepoint.
"There is a fragile pause now, and hopefully parties will reach an agreement soon. A return to full-scale war would be, and would come at tremendous cost to the entire region. Continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz is unacceptable. Its repercussions extend far beyond the region, disrupting the global economy and threatening food supports," she said.
UNIFIL Under Threat in Lebanon
On Lebanon, Kallas paid tribute to thousands of European troops serving under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), while warning that conditions on the ground had become increasingly treacherous.
"Lebanon, where thousands of European troops serve under the UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) remains close to the brink. Recent months have been exceptionally difficult for all true contributing peacekeepers operating under increasing threat by Hezbollah. The service and dedication of UNIFIL Personnel deserve our respect and gratitude," she said.
Ireland's EU Presidency: Ukraine Front and Centre
McEntee signalled that Ukraine would sit at the heart of Ireland's upcoming EU Council presidency, reaffirming Dublin's commitment to sustaining pressure on Russia and backing Kyiv's bid for full European Union membership — priorities that align closely with the broader direction Kallas outlined in their meeting.
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