MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regulated information, inside information, Leuven, 22 May 2026 (17.40 CEST)

KBC Ancora distributes an interim dividend of EUR 4.32 per share on 4 June 2026

The Board of Directors of Almancora Société de gestion, statutory director of KBC Ancora, decided at its meeting on 22 May 2026, to make an interim dividend payable on 4 June 2026, of EUR 4.32 gross per KBC Ancora share. The net coupon amount, after deduction of 30% withholding tax, is EUR 3.024 per share.

No final dividend will be paid.

The financial services will be provided by KBC Bank, KBC Brussels and CBC Banque.

Relevant dividend dates:



Ex-date: 2 June 2026

Record date: 3 June 2026 Payment date: 4 June 2026



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KBC Ancora is a listed company which holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group and which together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders is responsible for the shareholder stability and further development of the KBC group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, these parties have signed a shareholder agreement to this effect.

Financial calendar:

28 August 2026 (17.40 CEST) Annual press release for the financial year 2025/2026

29 September 2026 (17.40 CEST) Annual report financial year 2025/2026 available

30 October 2026 General Meeting of Shareholders

This press release is available in Dutch, French and English on the website

KBC Ancora Investor Relations & Presse contact: Jan Bergmans

tel.: +32 (0)16 27 96 72

e-mail:... or...

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KBCA PB 20260522 E