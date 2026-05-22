5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Indonesia's Molucca Sea

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Jakarta: An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale struck the Molucca Sea between North Sulawesi and North Maluku in Indonesia on Friday.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred about 116 kilometers east of Bitung at a depth of approximately 48 kilometers.

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) also reported the earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8.

No immediate reports of casualties or damage were issued following the quake.

Indonesia is located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the world's most seismically active regions, and frequently experiences earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.