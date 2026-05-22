Electric Power Infrastructure Market Expanding With $396.58 Billion At 6.3% CAGR By 2030

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Electric Power Infrastructure market to surpass $397 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Electric Power Transmission, Control, And Distribution market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $4,189 billion by 2030, with Electric Power Infrastructure to represent around 9% of the parent market. Within the broader Utilities industry, which is expected to be $9,379 billion by 2030, the Electric Power Infrastructure market is estimated to account for nearly 4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Electric Power Infrastructure Market In 2030?

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the electric power infrastructure market in 2030, valued at $199 billion. The market is expected to grow from $134 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization and industrial expansion across emerging economies, large-scale investments in grid expansion and modernization projects, increasing electricity demand driven by population growth and digitalization, strong deployment of renewable energy capacity requiring robust grid connectivity, and government-led initiatives to strengthen energy security and reliability across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Electric Power Infrastructure Market In 2030?

China will be the largest country in the electric power infrastructure market in 2030, valued at $97 billion. The market is expected to grow from $69 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to extensive investments in ultra-high voltage (UHV) transmission networks, large-scale renewable energy integration including wind and solar power bases, rising electrification of industrial and residential sectors, ongoing upgrades of aging grid infrastructure to improve efficiency and resilience, and strategic focus on reducing transmission losses and enhancing nationwide grid stability across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Electric Power Infrastructure Market In 2030?

The electric power infrastructure market is segmented by type into generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, distribution infrastructure, renewable energy infrastructure, and non-renewable energy infrastructure. The generation infrastructure market will be the largest segment of the electric power infrastructure market segmented by type, accounting for 29% or $116 billion of the total in 2030. The generation infrastructure market will be supported by increasing investments in new power generation capacity across both renewable and conventional sources, growing demand for reliable base-load and peak-load electricity supply, expansion of decentralized and distributed energy systems, rising focus on energy diversification to reduce dependency on single sources, continuous advancements in power generation technologies to enhance efficiency and output, and ongoing replacement and upgrading of aging power plants to meet modern performance and environmental standards.

The electric power infrastructure market is segmented by voltage level into low voltage (LV), medium voltage (MV), high voltage (HV), and extra high voltage (HV).

The electric power infrastructure market is segmented by application into residential, commercial, industrial, utility, transportation, and other applications.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Electric Power Infrastructure Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the electric power infrastructure market leading up to 2030 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Electric Power Infrastructure Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global electric power infrastructure market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase the integration of renewable energy sources across power generation systems, accelerate the demand for electricity driven by electrification and digitalization trends, and support the modernization and expansion of aging grid infrastructure across global energy networks.

Increasing Integration Of Renewable Energy Sources - The increasing integration of renewable energy sources is expected to become a key growth driver for the electric power infrastructure market by 2030. Utilities and governments are accelerating the deployment of solar, wind, and hydroelectric power generation, which requires significant upgrades in grid connectivity and flexibility. The intermittent nature of renewable energy necessitates advanced balancing systems, storage integration, and enhanced transmission capabilities to ensure consistent power supply. Infrastructure investments are therefore being directed toward enabling seamless renewable integration while maintaining grid stability and performance. This transition toward cleaner energy systems is strengthening long-term infrastructure demand. As a result, the increasing integration of renewable energy sources is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.3% annual growth to the market.

Rising Electricity Demand From Electrification And Digitalization - The rising electricity demand from electrification and digitalization is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the electric power infrastructure market by 2030. The growing adoption of electric mobility, expansion of data centers, and increased use of digital technologies are significantly increasing electricity consumption across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Electrification of heating, transportation, and industrial processes is further intensifying the need for reliable and scalable power infrastructure. Utilities are therefore focusing on expanding capacity and improving load management capabilities to meet evolving demand patterns. Consequently, the rising electricity demand from electrification and digitalization is projected to contribute around 2.0% annual growth to the market.

Modernization And Expansion Of Aging Grid Systems - The modernization and expansion of aging grid systems is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the electric power infrastructure market by 2030. Many existing power grids are operating beyond their intended lifecycle, leading to inefficiencies, transmission losses, and reliability concerns. Upgrading these systems with advanced monitoring technologies, automated controls, and high-efficiency components is becoming critical to ensure uninterrupted power supply. Additionally, expanding grid networks to underserved and remote areas is further driving infrastructure investments. As utilities prioritize resilience and operational efficiency, demand for modernized grid systems continues to rise. Therefore, the modernization and expansion of aging grid systems is projected to contribute approximately 1.9% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Electric Power Infrastructure Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the generation infrastructure market, the transmission infrastructure market, the distribution infrastructure market, the renewable energy infrastructure market, and the non-renewable energy infrastructure market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $105 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing global electricity demand, rising investments in grid modernization and expansion projects, growing integration of renewable energy sources, advancements in smart grid and energy storage technologies, strong government policies supporting energy security and decarbonization, and increasing adoption of digital monitoring and control systems. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on ensuring reliable power supply, enhancing grid efficiency, and supporting sustainable energy transition, fuelling transformative growth within the broader energy infrastructure industry.

The generation infrastructure market is projected to grow by $30 billion, the transmission infrastructure market by $20 billion, the distribution infrastructure market by $23 billion, the renewable energy infrastructure market by $20 billion, and the non-renewable energy infrastructure market by $12 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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