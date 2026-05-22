Culture Ministry Holds Panel Session On Sustainable And Resilient Cultural Revitalization

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has organized a panel discussion titled "A Model for Sustainable and Inspiring Cultural Revitalization" as part of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

Delivering the opening remarks, Deputy Culture Minister Farid Jafarov stressed that the protection of cultural heritage is a universal responsibility. He noted that despite the existence of relevant international conventions, ancient historical and religious monuments continue to become targets during times of war. Alongside the destruction of everyday life, tangible cultural heritage, traditions, and the broader cultural environment are also devastated.

It was highlighted that following the full restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, large-scale reconstruction and restoration efforts have been carried out in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

Historical and cultural heritage sites in the liberated territories are being restored, while efforts are underway to revive the region's cultural environment. Within the framework of the "Great Return" program, former internally displaced persons are gradually returning to their native homes.

Speaking about the "Azerbaijani Culture – 2040" Concept, the deputy minister described the document as a historic vision that places culture at the center of human life, social relations, national development, and state policy.

According to him, the concept views culture not merely as a sector, but as a living environment that shapes national identity, values, social solidarity, and intergenerational continuity.

The session later continued under the moderation of Araz Baghirli, Head of the Sector for Cooperation with International Organizations at the Culture Ministry.