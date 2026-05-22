Data Center Semiconductor Market To Hit $265.8 Billion By 2029 - Outlook, Trends & Forecast

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report, The data center semiconductor market is expected to reach USD 265.8 billion by 2029 from USD 86.8 billion in 2024, registering a CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period.

The shift toward custom silicon and specialized processor design is accelerating market growth as cloud providers aim to optimize performance, cost, and energy efficiency. By developing in-house chips tailored to specific workloads, companies can reduce reliance on third-party vendors and enhance system-level performance. Innovations based on chiplet architecture further enable scalable, flexible designs, allowing efficient integration of compute, memory, and interconnect components in modern data center environments.

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Major Key Players in the Data Center Semiconductor Industry:



NVIDIA,

Intel,

AMD, Cisco

Data Center Semiconductor Market Segmentation:

By Processor - Edge Processor/GPU segment to account for larger market share in 2029

The edge processor/GPU segment is expected to capture the largest market share in 2029, driven by the explosive growth of AI inference at the edge, where real-time data processing is critical. Applications such as autonomous systems, industrial automation, smart surveillance, and edge analytics require low-latency decision-making, best enabled by high-performance processors and GPUs deployed closer to the data source. Unlike centralized cloud processing, edge environments demand efficient, compact, and power-optimized compute solutions, driving strong adoption of advanced edge processors and GPUs.

48V hot swap controller/eFuse power type is estimated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The 48V hot swap controller/eFuse segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the data center semiconductor market, driven by the ongoing transition to 48V power architectures in modern data centers. As AI workloads increase rack power densities, traditional 12V systems become inefficient, driving adoption of 48V distribution to improve power efficiency and reduce energy losses. Hot swap and electronic fuse (eFuse) components enable safe insertion, removal, and protection of high-power components without shutting down systems, which is critical for maintaining uptime. These solutions provide advanced protection features such as overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal management, ensuring system reliability in high-density environments. Additionally, the rapid deployment of AI servers and hyperscale infrastructure is accelerating the need for efficient power management solutions. As data centers prioritize energy efficiency, scalability, and operational continuity, demand for 48V hot swap controllers and eFuses is expected to rise significantly.

Other Analog - Switch segment will capture the largest share in 2029

The switch segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2029 due to its widespread, essential role across multiple layers of data center infrastructure. Analog switches are widely used for signal routing, power sequencing, voltage regulation, and interface management across servers, storage systems, and networking equipment, making them a high-volume component compared with more specialized chips. As data centers scale to support AI and high-performance workloads, the need for efficient signal integrity and system control increases, driving demand for analog switching solutions. Additionally, the growing complexity of hardware architectures-integrating processors, memory, and interconnects-requires flexible, reliable signal path management enabled by analog switches. Their relatively low cost, high deployment volume, and critical role in ensuring smooth system operations position the switch–other analog segment to maintain the largest market share in 2029.

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Temperature sensor segment to account for major market share in 2029.

The temperature sensor segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2029, driven by the critical need for thermal monitoring and management in increasingly dense, power-intensive data center environments. As AI workloads push rack power densities higher, maintaining optimal operating temperatures is essential for performance, reliability, and hardware longevity. Temperature sensors are deployed extensively across servers, GPUs, power units, and cooling systems, making them among the most widely used components in data centers.

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