SRH Vs RCB IPL 2026 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Virat Kohli Chase Historic Record

RCB vs SRH Live Match: Get ready for a massive showdown in IPL 2026 today! Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the table-toppers, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The match is just a few hours away, and the excitement is already through the roof. Both defending champions RCB and SRH have already qualified for the playoffs, along with Gujarat Titans. But today's battle is crucial – the winner will almost certainly book a spot in 'Qualifier 1'. So, if you want to catch this high-voltage match for free on your mobile or TV, we've got you covered.

Virat Kohli Record: King Kohli is chasing Chris Gayle's 'Virat' record

Today's match isn't just about the teams; it's also about King Virat Kohli potentially making history. Kohli is in fantastic form, with 542 runs in 13 matches, placing him sixth in the Orange Cap race. He needs just 58 more runs to cross the 600-run mark this season. If he manages that today, he will become the first batsman in cricket history to score over 600 runs in four consecutive seasons (2023 to 2026). Before this, Chris Gayle (2011-2013), David Warner (in three seasons between 2016-2019), and KL Rahul (2023-2025) have achieved this feat three times in a row, but today, Kohli has a chance to leave them all behind.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Fortress vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Winning Streak

Bengaluru is coming into this match on a three-game winning streak and will be aiming for their 10th victory this season. RCB had already defeated Hyderabad by 6 wickets in their first encounter. But even with RCB's great form, beating Hyderabad in their home ground is a really tough task. In their overall head-to-head clashes, Hyderabad leads 14-12. And at their home stadium, the Sunrisers have beaten RCB 6 times, losing only 3. Pat Cummins' team will surely give it their all today.

SRH Vs RCB: Where to watch the live match for free on mobile and TV?

The toss will happen at exactly 7:00 PM, and the first ball will be bowled at 7:30 PM. If you're on the go or stuck at the office, you can open the JioHotstar app or website on your smartphone. The live streaming is absolutely free there. If you want to enjoy the match with your family on TV, you can watch the live telecast on the Star Sports Network channels.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Probable Playing 11s for both teams

SRH Playing 11: Sunrisers Hyderabad Team

Pat Cummins (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, R Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Ishan Malinga, Saqib Hussain, Prafull Hinge.

RCB Playing 11: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team

Rajat Patidar (captain), Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Duffy.