DTC Acquires Adaptive Dynamics To Enhance Mission-Critical Communications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ashburn, Virginia, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTC, a Codan company (DTC) and a provider of advanced tactical communications systems, today announced the acquisition of Adaptive Dynamics, Inc., a U.S.-based firm specializing in anti-jamming and interference mitigation technologies for mission-critical communications and Assured Positioning Navigation and Timing.

Adaptive Dynamics brings over two decades of experience in the development of advanced algorithms and RF technologies designed to maintain communications performance in congested and contested electromagnetic environments. Its capabilities include intentional and unintentional interference cancellation, signal enhancement, and adaptive filtering techniques applicable to defense and national security systems.

The acquisition augments DTC's strategic objective to enhance the resilience, reliability, and operational effectiveness of its communications solutions across land, maritime, and airborne domains, advancing DTC's Spectrum Overmatch capabilities for contested spectrum environments.

“Adaptive Dynamics' technical expertise in interference mitigation and signal processing strengthens our ability to deliver communications systems that perform under the most challenging operational conditions,” said Paul Sangster, President and Executive General Manager , DTC “This capability is increasingly critical as spectrum environments become more contested and complex across our markets, reflecting real-world operational demands and evolving battlefield requirements”.

Adaptive Dynamics' technologies are expected to complement DTC's existing portfolio, supporting enhanced Spectrum Overmatch capabilities, spectral efficiency, and mission assurance for defense and security customers.

“Joining DTC enables us to apply our technologies at greater scale in support of critical missions,” said Dr . Brandon Zeidler, Adaptive Dynamics Inc . President.“We are aligned in our focus on delivering robust solutions for operational environments where reliability is essential, building on the foundations established by our co-founder and Chairman, Emeritus Professor James Zeidler, a Senior Life Fellow of the IEEE.”

About DTC, a Codan Company

DTC is a provider of advanced communications systems supporting defense, public safety, and unmanned operations worldwide. As part of Codan Limited, DTC delivers solutions designed for reliability in complex and demanding operational environments.

About Adaptive Dynamics

Adaptive Dynamics, Inc. develops advanced digital signal processing and interference mitigation technologies that improve communications performance in congested and contested spectrum environments.

CONTACT: Emily MacPherson, VP Global Marketing DTC +1 (902) 402-8303...