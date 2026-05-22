Giordano's Rolls Out“Summer Savings - Save A Gallon” Promotion For Pizza Fans Feeling Pain At The Pump

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Loyalty members can save on every pizza order through the summer based on the weekly average cost of a gallon of gas

CHICAGO, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As gas prices continue to climb heading into the summer travel season, Giordano's is helping guests save on their favorite pizza. Starting Friday, May 22, Giordano's is launching its new“Summer Savings - Save a Gallon” promotion, a loyalty reward that takes the average price of a gallon of gas in Chicago off any pizza order.

Every Monday throughout the summer, Giordano's will update the discount based on the current average cost of a gallon of regular gas in the City of Chicago, according to AAA Gas Prices, giving guests fresh savings all summer long. The promotion will be available exclusively through Giordano's loyalty program at participating Giordano's locations nationwide for dine-in, carryout, and delivery orders. Third-party delivery orders are excluded.

“Giordano's has always been about bringing people together around the table, and we know families are being more thoughtful about where they spend this summer,” said Nick Scarpino, CEO of Giordano's.“The 'Save a Gallon' promotion is our way of giving guests a little extra value while still enjoying the pizza traditions they love.”









The“Summer Savings - Save a Gallon” offer applies to any order that includes at least one Giordano's pizza, including the brand's famous Stuffed Deep Dish, Thin Crust, and Tavern-Style pizzas, and has a minimum order size of $15. Guests who sign up for Giordano's loyalty program can immediately access the reward, with one redemption permitted per check.

Beginning June 1, and every Monday following through the summer, the discount amount will automatically refresh to reflect the latest Chicago average gallon price.

For more information or to sign up for Giordano's loyalty program, visit or download the Giordano's app.

ABOUT GIORDANO'S

Based in Chicago, Giordano's World Famous Deep-Dish Pizza has been serving its world-famous stuffed pizza for over 50 years. In 1974, immigrant brothers Efren and Joseph Boglio introduced their mother's 200-year-old Italian recipe to Chicago, pioneering what is now internationally known as Chicago-style stuffed pizza. Today, Giordano's operates nearly 60 locations across 9 states and ships its iconic pizza nationwide. Committed to uncompromising quality, Giordano's sources Wisconsin mozzarella from local farmers within a 50-mile radius for a creamy, buttery melt, hand-picked Mendocino County tomatoes for a naturally sweet sauce, and specially milled, unbleached flour from Minnesota for its signature crust. All recipes are crafted in-house with no added nitrates, MSG or fillers. Giordano's has been consistently recognized as Chicago's Best Pizza by NBC Chicago, CBS Chicago, The New York Times, Chicago Tribune, and more. For decades, its authentic deep-dish experience has made it a favorite among pizza lovers nationwide. Follow Giordano's on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok and to purchase or learn more, visit .

MEDIA CONTACT

Rachel Chick

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847-331-5861

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at