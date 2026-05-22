Tallo Wins Gold Stevie Award For Career And Workforce Readiness, Recognized For Serving Early Talent Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Platform serving users ages 13–30 across all 50 states earns top honor at the 24th Annual American Business Awards

RESTON, Va., May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tallo, a free digital career platform, has earned a Gold Stevie® Award in the Education – Career and Workforce Readiness Solution category at the 24th Annual American Business Awards®.

Recognized for connecting two million individuals to careers, credentials, and opportunities, Tallo offers early talent ages 13 to 30 the tools and resources to move from career uncertainty to confident action. The award comes as workforce readiness remains a critical challenge nationwide. Tallo's 2025 Resource Gap research, which was covered by CBS Evening News and Fortune, found that nearly two-thirds of young adults lack clear career direction and one in four cannot find work in their intended field.

"The workforce readiness gap persists because resources aren't reaching the people who need them," said Allison Danielsen, CEO of Tallo. "Too many young people are navigating one of the most consequential decisions of their lives with almost no real support. Tallo was built to meet people where they are, give them tools that reflect their actual options, and trust them to move forward."

Tallo empowers users to make informed decisions about their futures with a variety of tools and resources. Career Navigator surfaces more than 1,800 careers across 170 industries, using real-time labor market data and personalized assessments to help students identify paths that align with their strengths and goals. Real Careers, Real JourneysTM connects users directly with working professionals across fields from medicine to manufacturing, grounding career exploration in real-world context through on-demand video and live sessions.

Tallo by the numbers:



21,000+ scholarships totaling $1.6 billion in available funding

Four million+ job listings matched to individual user profiles 900+ employer partners recruiting directly through the platform, including Moog, Walgreens, and BAE Systems



The Gold Stevie® adds to Tallo's growing record of industry recognition, which includes an EdTech Cool Tool Award for Hiring, Internships, or Apprenticeship Solution, multiple finalist recognitions across industry programs, and an Emerging Leader Award for CEO Allison Danielsen from Profiles in Leadership Journal. The recognition reflects Tallo's commitment to ensuring every young person has the guidance and access needed to build a future that works for them.

For more information, visit .

About Tallo

Tallo is a free digital career platform that moves individuals age 13–30 from career uncertainty to confident action, providing the tools and connections for lasting success. With over 2 million users, Tallo helps individuals discover and explore career options, learn and earn valuable credentials, and ultimately, connect directly with employers to get a job that helps them build a better life. Tallo provides the tools for every step of the journey. Tallo is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc., (NYSE: LRN) a leader in online education. Learn more at .

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Emily Riordan, Communications

Stride, Inc

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