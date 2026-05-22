Telangana Woman Found Dead, Family Alleges Murder For Insurance Money Old Assault Video Of Husband Surfaces

A shocking case from Telangana's Khammam district has raised serious questions after a 28-year-old woman was found dead at her home and an old video allegedly showing her husband brutally assaulting her surfaced online. The woman, identified as R Meenakshi, was found hanging inside the bedroom of her house in Gol Thanda village in Thirumalayapalem on Friday morning. Police initially treated the case as a suspected suicide, but her family strongly denied this claim and accused her husband, R Shivaji, of murdering her.

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TRIGGER WARNING!!️ Women Are Gold Diggers! Meenakshi and Shivaji got married almost 14 years ago and have been living at Golthanda, Khammam district, Telangana, Meenakshi died, supposedly by suicide. But then this old video surfaced. According to Meenakshi's family,... twitter/k03wlv9olL

- Revathi (@revathitweets) May 22, 2026

Breaking News- In Golthanda, Khammam district, Telangana, Meenakshi (married to Shivaji for 14 years) was found dead, initially claimed as suicide. Her family alleges she was brutally beaten to death by her husband for ₹1 crore insurance money and house property in her name. A... twitter/x693JAErCO

- Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 22, 2026

The couple had been married for nearly 14 years and were living together in the village with their child.

Family alleges murder for insurance money

According to Meenakshi's parents and relatives, Shivaji had been regularly harassing and attacking her for years, reports Indian Express. They claimed he wanted to gain control of her property and life insurance money.

Family members alleged that the house where the couple lived was registered in Meenakshi's name. They also claimed she had a life insurance policy worth around Rs 1 crore.

Soon after Meenakshi's death, her relatives gathered at the Thirumalayapalem police station and demanded that Shivaji be charged with murder instead of the case being treated as suicide.

The family alleged that Shivaji beat Meenakshi to death and then tried to make the incident look like suicide.

Old assault video goes viral

The case became more serious after an old video surfaced online on Friday morning. The disturbing clip allegedly shows Shivaji beating Meenakshi with a belt while she appears to be tied up.

In the video, Meenakshi can reportedly be heard crying in pain and begging while their child cries nearby.

According to police, the video was old and was allegedly recorded earlier by one of Meenakshi's relatives. However, it was never made public at the time because family members from both sides reportedly intervened and reached a compromise.

Police said Shivaji had allegedly promised during that time that he would stop assaulting her. But according to the complaint filed by Meenakshi's family, the abuse and harassment continued even after that.

Police waiting for post-mortem report

Thirumalayapalem Police Station Inspector V Srinivas said police were waiting for the post-mortem report to confirm the exact cause of death.

“He definitely beat her up. We have brought him to the police station for questioning. We will modify the FIR once the post-mortem reveals if it is suicide or murder,” the officer said.

Earlier reports claimed Shivaji was absconding after the incident, but police later confirmed that he had been detained for questioning.

The investigation is continuing, and police are expected to decide further charges after receiving the medical report.