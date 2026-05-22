Sagar Tugnait On 'Glory' Success: Acting Gave Me A New Purpose

Powerlifter Sagar Tugnait, who has ventured into the world of acting over the last couple of years and is basking in the success of his sports-thriller series 'Glory' alongside Pulkit Samrat, said that acting has given him a "new purpose" and the journey from sports to acting has been "intense, humbling and fulfilling".

From dominating the powerlifting arena to steadily building a name in Bollywood, Delhi-based powerlifter and actor Sagar Tugnait is emerging as one of the promising new faces balancing sport and entertainment, enjoying the success of his latest project 'Glory', a sports-thriller series starring alongside Pulkit Samrat and Jannat Zubair. He will also be seen in 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2', which is expected to release soon. Coming from a family deeply rooted in strength sports, Sagar is the son of renowned powerlifting champion Dr Som Tugnait. Carrying forward his father's legacy, he established himself in the fitness circuit through years of discipline and competitive success.

From Gym Floor to Film Sets

Speaking on his recent success, Sagar has said that "fitness will always remain a huge part of who he is", but "acting has given him a new purpose". "Fitness will always remain a huge part of who I am, but I never wanted to limit myself to just one identity. Acting has given me a new purpose, a new challenge, and a powerful platform to express myself creatively. The journey from the gym floor to film sets has been intense, humbling, and deeply fulfilling," he said.

A Decorated Sporting Career

Sagar enjoyed notable success in powerlifting and bodybuilding before transitioning into acting. He secured first place at the World Powerlifting Championship India 2017 in the Junior Raw 125 kg category and also clinched the Bench Press title at the same event. In 2016, he emerged champion at the Subrata Classic International Benchpress and Deadlift Championships, as per a press release.

Further showcasing his versatility in fitness sports, Sagar finished as the second runner-up in the Men's Classic Physique category at Olympia Amateur India 2021, strengthening his credentials in bodybuilding as well.

The Bollywood Journey

After a great stint in the world of fitness, Sagar shifted focus towards acting and began his Bollywood journey alongside Ajay Devgn in 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'. The project marked an important milestone in his transition from competitive sports to mainstream entertainment. He has since expanded his portfolio with projects across films and OTT platforms, including Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Samantha and Rana Naidu featuring Rana Daggubati. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)