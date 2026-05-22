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TSX Hardly Moves In Week's Final Session
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Futures linked to equities in this country were largely flat on Friday, as uncertainty around a potential breakthrough in U.S.-Iran peace talks kept oil prices elevated and continued to fuel inflation concerns.
The TSX Composite Index ballooned 247.64 points to conclude Thursday at 34,409.49.
June futures were off 0.02% Friday.
The Canadian dollar dived 0.11 cents to 72.47 cents U.S.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday said there have been "some good signs" in talks to end the nearly three-month-old U.S.-Israel war against Iran, though differences remained over Tehran's uranium stockpile and control of the key Strait of Hormuz.
Oil prices climbed around 2% as investors doubted the prospect of a breakthrough in the negotiations.
On the economic plate, Statistics Canada says its Industrial Product Price Index for April rose 2.0% month over month in April and increased 11.4% year over year, while its Raw Materials Price Index gained 2.6% month over month and rose 31.6% year over year last month.
What's more, retail trade increased 0.9% to $72.7 billion in March. Sales increased in four of nine subsectors, led by gasoline stations and fuel vendors.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange let go of 1.71 points Thursday to 977.97.
ON WALLSTREET
Stock futures ticked higher early Friday as Wall Street looked set to cap off a winning week despite heightened volatility.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials accelerated 140 points, or 0.3%, to 50,519
Futures for the S&P 500 gained 11.75 points, or 0.2%, to 7,477.75.
Futures for the NASDAQ added 38.5 points, or 0.1%. to 29,485.75.
The much broader index is up 0.5% week to date despite increased market swings, putting the benchmark on track for its eighth straight weekly gain. That would be its longest since a nine-week winning streak that ended in late 2023.
The Dow has climbed 1.5% this week and is headed for its third positive week in four. The NASDAQ has added 0.3%, on pace for its seventh weekly advance in the past eight weeks.
Markets in the U.S. will be closed Monday for Memorial Day.
Shares of Lenovo surged more than 15% on Friday, after the personal computer and electronics giant posted strong revenue growth powered by its growing artificial intelligence business.
Group revenue for the March quarter reached $21.6 billion, up 27% year-on-year - the highest growth rate in five years for the Hong Kong–based Chinese multinational company.
President Donald Trump is expected to swear in Kevin Warsh, his pick to lead the Federal Reserve and succeed Jerome Powell, during a ceremony on Friday.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 sprang up 2.7% Friday, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong gained 0.9%.
Oil prices traveled higher $1.91 to $98.26 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices fell $25.30 to $4,517.20 U.S an ounce.
Futures linked to equities in this country were largely flat on Friday, as uncertainty around a potential breakthrough in U.S.-Iran peace talks kept oil prices elevated and continued to fuel inflation concerns.
The TSX Composite Index ballooned 247.64 points to conclude Thursday at 34,409.49.
June futures were off 0.02% Friday.
The Canadian dollar dived 0.11 cents to 72.47 cents U.S.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday said there have been "some good signs" in talks to end the nearly three-month-old U.S.-Israel war against Iran, though differences remained over Tehran's uranium stockpile and control of the key Strait of Hormuz.
Oil prices climbed around 2% as investors doubted the prospect of a breakthrough in the negotiations.
On the economic plate, Statistics Canada says its Industrial Product Price Index for April rose 2.0% month over month in April and increased 11.4% year over year, while its Raw Materials Price Index gained 2.6% month over month and rose 31.6% year over year last month.
What's more, retail trade increased 0.9% to $72.7 billion in March. Sales increased in four of nine subsectors, led by gasoline stations and fuel vendors.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange let go of 1.71 points Thursday to 977.97.
ON WALLSTREET
Stock futures ticked higher early Friday as Wall Street looked set to cap off a winning week despite heightened volatility.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials accelerated 140 points, or 0.3%, to 50,519
Futures for the S&P 500 gained 11.75 points, or 0.2%, to 7,477.75.
Futures for the NASDAQ added 38.5 points, or 0.1%. to 29,485.75.
The much broader index is up 0.5% week to date despite increased market swings, putting the benchmark on track for its eighth straight weekly gain. That would be its longest since a nine-week winning streak that ended in late 2023.
The Dow has climbed 1.5% this week and is headed for its third positive week in four. The NASDAQ has added 0.3%, on pace for its seventh weekly advance in the past eight weeks.
Markets in the U.S. will be closed Monday for Memorial Day.
Shares of Lenovo surged more than 15% on Friday, after the personal computer and electronics giant posted strong revenue growth powered by its growing artificial intelligence business.
Group revenue for the March quarter reached $21.6 billion, up 27% year-on-year - the highest growth rate in five years for the Hong Kong–based Chinese multinational company.
President Donald Trump is expected to swear in Kevin Warsh, his pick to lead the Federal Reserve and succeed Jerome Powell, during a ceremony on Friday.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 sprang up 2.7% Friday, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong gained 0.9%.
Oil prices traveled higher $1.91 to $98.26 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices fell $25.30 to $4,517.20 U.S an ounce.
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