Rumer Willis Drops Secret Behind Looking 'Hotter Than Ever'

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, May 22 (IANS) Hollywood actress Rumer Willis feels that she looks "hotter" and has credited her "spiritual work" for the same.

The 37-year-old House Bunny actress, who is the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore - has insisted her new look isn't down to cosmetic surgery and revealed her face has "physically changed " because she's been focusing on spirituality in the last few years, reports 'Female First UK'.

During an appearance on The Inside Edit podcast, the actress said, "In an interesting way, I feel like the outer reflection is also (proof of the inner work). I'm hotter than I've ever been. That's not because I've had a bunch of plastic surgery. I don't even get Botox anymore, I wish. That's why I have all these lines on my forehead when I talk”.

She further mentioned,“My face, literally, has physically changed from spiritual work I have done. Which has been crazy... I've literally not done anything other than (spiritual work). I think I had this layer of hiding. I had this layer of, 'Don't see me. I'm not pretty.' I kept repeating that to myself”.

As per 'Female First UK', the actress went on to reveal her attitude changed after she became a first-time mother to daughter Louetta, with her ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, in April 2023.

She added, "I feel like once I had Lou, all of a sudden I was like, 'I can f****** do anything'”. Rumer and Derek were together for two years but they split a year after their daughter was born. The actress revealed they are co-parenting their little girl and she's grateful for the relationship because it gave her Louetta.

In a post on Instagram, the actress said, "I am single-moming it and coparenting. I'm so grateful for Lou. She is the best thing in my life. I'm forever grateful I was able to have the time in that relationship for her to come into my life”.

During her appearance on the podcast, Rumer talked about being a single mother and insisted she will start dating again at some point but she wants to make sure any potential partners are interested in starting a family.