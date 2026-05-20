Aggreko And Inowatti Sign Mou To Advance Flared‐Gas‐To‐Power Projects In Oman

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Collaboration focuses on practical flare‐gas reduction and energy‐efficiency initiatives aligned with Oman Vision 2040.

Aggreko (Middle East) Limited and InoWatti a.s. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Oman Petroleum & Energy Show (OPES) 2026 to advance solutions that convert flared and stranded gas into power for high‐density computing and other industrial uses.

The agreement outlines a joint framework for deploying modular gas‐to‐power systems at flare‐gas sites across Oman. Under the MoU, Aggreko leads the technical delivery, providing gas‐to‐power generation and engineered energy solutions. InoWatti manages commercial development, including site identification, operator engagement, and integration of mobile high‐density computing infrastructure.

“This agreement strengthens our commitment to helping operators reduce flaring through practical, scalable energy solutions. By pairing Aggreko's gas‐to‐power capabilities with InoWatti's commercial and flexible computing infrastructure, we see a clear opportunity to turn previously wasted gas into productive power that supports operational performance and emissions reduction,” commented

The partnership supports national objectives under Oman Vision 2040, which prioritises emissions reduction, improved resource efficiency, and the adoption of technologies that enhance operational sustainability in the oil and gas sector.

“InoWatti's expertise in flare gas monetisation, combined with Aggreko's world-class power generation expertise, creates a compelling proposition for oil and gas operators looking to eliminate flaring and unlock new revenue streams,” adds

Together, the partners will focus on flare‐gas environments where permanent infrastructure is not economically viable, including early‐stage production sites, remote fields, and locations with intermittent or low‐volume gas streams.