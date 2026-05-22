Lubinets Says Technical Talks Underway On Major 1,000-For-1,000 POW Exchange

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the Ombudsman made the statement during the presentation of the project“Made in Russia. Delivered to Captivity.”

“As of today, technical work is taking place at the level of the negotiating groups,” Lubinets said in response to a question about whether the prisoner exchange in the format of 1,000 captives for 1,000 would continue.

Russia returns bodies of 528 deceased to Ukraine

As reported by Ukrinform, ahead of May 9, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the leaders of Russia and Ukraine had agreed to a three-day ceasefire and a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange at his request.

On May 15, 205 Ukrainians returned from Russian captivity as part of the first stage of the 1,000-for-1,000 exchange process.