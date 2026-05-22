Allahabad HC Flags Lapses In Arms Licence Regime In UP, Seeks Data On Holders With Criminal Antecedents

MENAFN - IANS) Prayagraj, May 22 (IANS) The Allahabad High Court has expressed serious concern over widespread violations of arms licensing norms in Uttar Pradesh, observing that district administrations and police authorities in all 75 districts were not adhering to government orders and statutory provisions governing the grant and renewal of firearm licences.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Vinod Diwakar, while hearing a writ petition filed by Jai Shankar alias Bairistar, directed the state government to furnish detailed information regarding arms licences and security cover granted to several persons across the state, including individuals allegedly wielding considerable political or social influence.

Taking on record an affidavit filed by the Joint Secretary, Home, the Allahabad High Court said that authorities were not following the provisions of the Arms Act, 1959 and the Arms Rules, 2016 "in their true letter and spirit".

"The District Magistrates and also the Commissioners of Police/Senior Superintendents of Police of all 75 districts have not been adhering to the Government Orders issued from time to time," Justice Diwakar observed.

In the order, the judge referred to earlier directions requiring authorities to pass reasoned orders on arms licence applications within prescribed timelines and to strictly comply with statutory requirements relating to police verification and scrutiny.

The affidavit placed before the Allahabad High Court disclosed that over 10 lakh arms licences have been issued in Uttar Pradesh, while more than 23,000 applications remain pending consideration. It further revealed that 1,738 appeals against orders of District Magistrates are pending before Commissioners, over 20,000 families possess more than one arms licence, and licences have been granted in 6,062 cases involving persons with criminal histories of two or more criminal cases.

The Allahabad High Court observed that additional information was necessary to examine whether the state government's arms licensing policy was being implemented fairly and uniformly.

"This court is of the considered view that equity is one of the foundational principles of the rule of law; therefore, in order to ensure good governance and maintain public confidence, the state must not only observe fairness and non-discrimination in policy, but such principles must also be reflected in day-to-day administration," Justice Diwakar observed.

The order directed an officer not below the rank of Secretary in the Home Department to furnish details regarding arms licences, criminal antecedents, and security arrangements relating to several individuals from different police zones across Uttar Pradesh.

It also sought information on whether government security has been provided to such persons, along with the category of security, the number of police personnel deployed and their ranks.

Among those whose details were sought are several individuals from Noida, Meerut, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Gorakhpur zones, besides persons identified by the Allahabad High Court as influential figures wielding "substantial social and political influence".

In its order, the High Court recorded the state government's "zero-tolerance policy" against public display and misuse of firearms and referred to government orders issued in this regard. At the same time, the order observed that police authorities had allegedly failed to disclose complete details relating to certain influential individuals.

"It has also been pointed out that the local police authorities have failed to furnish details of certain influential individuals wielding substantial social and political influence, and that relevant particulars concerning such persons have been concealed," it said.

Making strong observations on gun culture and public display of firearms, Justice Diwakar said visible assertion of armed power undermines civic peace and social harmony.

"The public display of weapons may create an illusion of dominance, strength and protection, but it often disrupts social harmony and generates fear and insecurity among ordinary people," the judge observed.

"A society in which armed individuals assert dominance through visible force and threats does not become more free or peaceful; rather, it erodes public trust, weakens the sense of safety, and disturbs civic peace," the order added.

The Allahabad High Court directed the Registrar, Compliance, to circulate copies of the order to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), all District Magistrates, and Commissioners of Police/Senior Superintendents of Police in all districts for "strict and effective compliance".

It further directed senior police officials to furnish undertakings affirming that no material information has been concealed, warning that any intentional suppression of facts would invite personal liability.

Posting the matter for further hearing on May 26, the Allahabad High Court cautioned that any laxity would be treated as "intentional dereliction of duty" and viewed seriously.