Rajasthan Police Intensifies Crackdown On Sand Mafia In Chambal Sanctuary

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 22 (IANS) Acting under the directions of Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar Sharma on Friday, the Rajasthan Police have intensified its "Zero Tolerance" campaign against illegal sand and gravel mining, storage and transportation in the National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary region.

The statewide crackdown, which has been underway since the beginning of 2025, has gained further momentum following directives issued by the Supreme Court on April 17, 2026, in a suo motu civil writ petition, officials said, adding, "Under the supervision of the Crime Branch at Police Headquarters, police teams from Dholpur and Karauli districts have launched coordinated operations against illegal sand mining networks operating along the Chambal river belt."

Rajasthan Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), V.K. Singh, said that between January 2025 and April 2026, a total of 392 criminal cases related to illegal gravel mining and transportation were registered across Dholpur and Karauli districts.

Of these, police have already completed investigations and filed charge sheets in 342 cases, while probes in the remaining matters are progressing rapidly.

Police said the campaign is aimed not only at arresting vehicle drivers involved in illegal transportation, but also at dismantling the organised network behind the trade by naming vehicle owners as co-accused.

According to official data, in 195 cases, both drivers and registered vehicle owners were arrested.

Police records also identified 70 repeat offenders who had been repeatedly involved in illegal mining activities since 2024.

According to Dholpur Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan, the district police registered 353 cases related to illegal gravel mining and transportation between January 2025 and April 2026.

This included 250 cases in 2025 and 103 cases in 2026 up to April.

Police filed charge sheets in 306 cases, including 236 cases from 2025 and 70 cases from 2026. Only 11 cases resulted in Final Reports, while 36 cases remain under investigation.

To dismantle the organised sand mafia network, Dholpur Police arrested both drivers and vehicle owners in 187 cases.

Authorities also identified 68 habitual offenders involved repeatedly in illegal mining activities over the past three years.

In a major escalation, police invoked Section 112(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to organised crime, in 37 serious cases including 17 cases in 2025 and 20 cases in 2026.

Police also initiated proceedings for attachment of illegally acquired assets under Section 107 of the BNS.

Three petitions were filed before courts, with attachment orders already issued in one case.

Karauli Superintendent of Police Lokesh Sonwal said the district police registered 76 cases related to illegal mining and transportation between 2023 and May 2026.

Charge sheets have already been filed in 72 cases, while four remain under investigation.

Police here have arrested 124 accused, including 44 vehicle owners and 80 drivers.

During enforcement operations, police seized 361 tonnes of illegally mined gravel from the Chambal region, including 122 tonnes in 2023, 64 tonnes in 2024, 114 tonnes in 2025, and 61 tonnes in 2026 so far.

Police officials said the anti-mining campaign will continue with strict enforcement measures across the Chambal sanctuary region.