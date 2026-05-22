Unni Mukundan On Lending Voice For He-Man: Dreams Truly Do Come True!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 22 (IANS) Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan, who has lent his voice for the iconic character of Prince Adam/He-Man in the official Malayalam version of the Hollywood film 'Masters of the Universe', has now penned an emotional post in which he has revealed that this was a dream come true.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen his thoughts on the experience of dubbing for He-Man in the film's Malayalam version, Unni Mukundan wrote, "As a 90's kid, He-Man was never just a character to me... he was strength, courage and heroism itself."

He went on to say, "Today, life has come full circle as I become the Malayalam voice of the very hero I worshipped growing up. Standing inside the dubbing studio and saying... 'എന്റെ ഉള്ളിലുള്ള ആ ശക്തി കൂടി വാ.' 'By the Power of Grayskull... I Have The Power!'... was deeply emotional and surreal. For a moment, I wasn't an actor anymore... I was that little boy again, lost in the magic of He-Man. Dreams truly do come true."

In another post, the actor also went on to thank those who had expressed love and support for the trailer.

He wrote, "Thank you for the overwhelming response, for the love and support each one of you have given for the Malayalam Trailer of He-Man! To all the He-Man and Masters of the Universe die-hard fans, watch the movie in Malayalam on June 5th! Take my word, it's kickass. Cringer is cute. P.S: Power Of Manifestation."

For the unaware, the film, 'Masters of the Universe', is slated to hit screens worldwide on June 5 this year. While Unni Mukundan has lent voice for Prince Adam/He-Man in the Malayalam version, actor Adhithya Menon has lent his voice for He-Man's arch rival Skeletor in the Malayalam version of the film. Actor Harish Uthaman has lent his voice for the character of Duncan in the hugely popular story.