Kazakhstan And EU Outline Plans To Scale Up Middle Corridor Cargo Volumes And Digitalization
The initiatives were discussed during a meeting between Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Transport, Zhanibek Taizhanov, and Sergio Oliete Josa, Head of the Sustainable Transport and Urban Development Unit at the European Commission's Directorate-General for International Partnerships (DG INTPA).
The discussions centered on the current performance and next development phases of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). Both sides mapped out plans to aggressively increase container transport volumes along the corridor.
The Kazakh delegation detailed the ongoing reconstruction of berths at the Port of Aktau, a project moving forward with financial backing from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the EU. Future plans also include the construction of new commercial vessels and the expansion of Caspian ferry connections.--
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