'Thank You, Sheikh Hamdan': Toddler Arrives In Dubai After Viral Video, Visits Burj Khalifa

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed Milan, a toddler, to Dubai after an earlier video of the little one's wish to visit UAE went viral.

The toddler, who yearned to visit Dubai, stood in front of landmarks like the Burj Khalifa, and visited iconic destinations like Green Planet, Ski Dubai, and IMG Worlds.

"Thank you, Dubai. Thank you, Sheikh Hamdan," Milan said.

Watch the video here:

Earlier in the month, a video of the toddler was shared across social media, so much so that it reached the Dubai Crown Prince's feed. The emotional toddler, in tears, said to his mother that he "needed to go to Dubai right now."

The mother, Maria Nyambane, reassured her son that she would work hard and make sure he was able to visit Dubai one day. Sheikh Hamdan reposted the video, saying "It will make me very happy to see you in Dubai, hopefully very soon."

Sure enough, on May 22, the Dubai Crown Prince expressed his joy at seeing Milan spend time in the emirate, making memories with his family.