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Abu Dhabi Announces Free Parking, Darb Tolls Lists Exemptions

Abu Dhabi Announces Free Parking, Darb Tolls Lists Exemptions


2026-05-22 08:01:11
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Q Mobility, a wholly owned subsidiary of ADQ, also announced that customer happiness centres in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain will be closed for the holiday
    By: Poojaraj Maniyeri

    Abu Dhabi announced that public parking will be free of charge during Eid Al Adha, from May 25 to 29, with the exception of multi-storey parking. Normal parking hours will resume on May 30, Abu Dhabi'd Q Mobility announced.

    However, multi-storey parking will continue to be paid, 24 hours, seven days a week.

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    Darb toll gates will also be free of charge during the Eid Al Adha holiday. However, this does not apply to the Al Qurm and Ghantout gates.

    Q Mobility, a wholly owned subsidiary of ADQ, also announced that customer happiness centres in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain will be closed for the holiday.

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Khaleej Times

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