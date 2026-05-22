Abu Dhabi Announces Free Parking, Darb Tolls Lists Exemptions

Abu Dhabi announced that public parking will be free of charge during Eid Al Adha, from May 25 to 29, with the exception of multi-storey parking. Normal parking hours will resume on May 30, Abu Dhabi'd Q Mobility announced.

However, multi-storey parking will continue to be paid, 24 hours, seven days a week.

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Darb toll gates will also be free of charge during the Eid Al Adha holiday. However, this does not apply to the Al Qurm and Ghantout gates.

Q Mobility, a wholly owned subsidiary of ADQ, also announced that customer happiness centres in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain will be closed for the holiday.

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