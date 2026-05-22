Gujarat CM, Russian Consul General Discuss Expansion Of Maritime, Education Ties

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, May 22 (IANS) India-Russia cooperation in maritime, shipbuilding and education sectors was discussed during a high-level courtesy meeting held in Gandhinagar between Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Russian Federation's Consul General in Mumbai, Ivan Fetisov, with both sides exchanging invitations to major investment summits in Gujarat and St. Petersburg.

The discussions focused on avenues to strengthen bilateral engagement, particularly in maritime infrastructure, shipbuilding and education, with both sides expressing interest in expanding institutional and industrial cooperation in these areas.

During the meeting, the Russian Consul General expressed readiness for deeper collaboration with Gujarat in these sectors, indicating interest in expanding institutional and industry-level engagement.

He also referred to Russia's participation as a partner country in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in 2024, as well as its role as a partner organisation in the recent Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference.

The Chief Minister highlighted Gujarat's established position as a key maritime state, noting its extensive coastline and the development of a port-led growth model under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that around 40 per cent of India's cargo handling takes place through ports in Gujarat, underlining "the state's significance in national trade logistics".

He also outlined Gujarat's progress in ship recycling and shipbuilding, describing the sector as "an area of growing industrial strength".

He also pointed to the development of specialised educational institutions, including the Gujarat Maritime University, along with other sector-specific universities, which he said are contributing to Gujarat's emergence as a "modern education hub" aligned with industry requirements.

The Russian Consul General extended an invitation to the Chief Minister to attend an upcoming business summit scheduled in Russia's St. Petersburg.

He also reiterated Russia's interest in continuing engagement with Gujarat through investment and institutional cooperation platforms.

In response, Chief Minister Patel invited a Russian delegation to participate in the next edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, emphasising opportunities for further collaboration between Russian industries and Gujarat's economic ecosystem.

Both sides agreed on continuing dialogue to explore practical avenues for cooperation in identified sectors.