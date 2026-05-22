Who Is Sana Makbul? BB OTT 3 Winner's“Virgin” Claim In Interview Goes Viral On The Internet [WATCH]

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' winner Sana Makbul has once again become the centre of attention after her recent interview sparked widespread discussion on social media. The actress, who frequently trends for her candid remarks and health updates, made a surprising revelation about her personal life during a conversation with Filmy Gyaan.

“I Am a Virgin”: Sana's Candid Answer Goes Viral

During a light-hearted segment, Sana was asked about her dating and hookup history. In response, she stated that it had been a long time since she was romantically involved with anyone. When pressed further, she shockingly replied,“I am a virgin, baby, you can say that,” adding that she was speaking honestly.

Her statement left the host visibly surprised, leading to further questioning about the reason behind her choice. Sana clarified that her decision was personal and not related to religion or external pressure.

“I Don't Trust People,” Says Sana

Explaining her perspective, Sana said that her personal experiences have made her cautious in relationships. She added that she prefers to stay guarded as she does not trust people easily and fears getting hurt. The actress was seen laughing while making the statement, keeping the tone casual despite the serious nature of the topic.

The clip has now gone viral, triggering mixed reactions online. While some users praised her honesty and openness, others found the conversation unusual and debated the need for such personal disclosures in interviews

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Who Is Sana Makbul?

Sana Makbul is a 32-year-old model and actress known for her work in television and South Indian films. She gained popularity with shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and later participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She went on to win Bigg Boss OTT 3, further boosting her popularity.

She has also been part of shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Aadat Se Majboor, and Vish. Recently, she was reportedly set to appear in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, but stepped away due to health concerns.

Sana Makbul's Health Journey

Apart from her career, Sana has also been open about her health struggles. She is battling autoimmune hepatitis, a condition where the immune system attacks the liver. The actress has often spoken about the challenges of living with this long-term illness, helping raise awareness about invisible health conditions.