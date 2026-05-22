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Auction Result Of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 29 0416 - RIKS 37 0115


2026-05-22 07:31:50
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Series RIKB 29 0416 RIKS 37 0115
Settlement Date 05/27/2026 05/27/2026
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 4,240 1,624
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 100.160 / 7.670 83.450 / 2.822
Total Number of Bids Received 22 12
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,480 2,524
Total Number of Successful Bids 17 7
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 17 7
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 100.160 / 7.670 83.450 / 2.822
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 100.300 / 7.620 83.700 / 2.792
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 100.160 / 7.670 83.450 / 2.822
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 100.214 / 7.650 83.551 / 2.810
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 100.300 / 7.620 83.700 / 2.792
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 100.065 / 7.710 83.305 / 2.840
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 100.193 / 7.660 83.469 / 2.820
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.29 1.55

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