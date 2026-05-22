Emirates Environmental Group Celebrates Young Environmental Visionaries At The Awarding Ceremony Of The 21St Cycle Of The Environmental Drawing Competition & 3Rd Cycle Of Art From Waste

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – 22 May 2026: The Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) proudly concluded the 21st Cycle of the Environmental Drawing Competition (EDC) and the 3rd Cycle of Art from Waste (AfW) Competition with a distinguished awarding ceremony held at The Ismaili Centre Dubai. The event brought together students, educators, dignitaries, corporate representatives, jury members and families to celebrate the remarkable creativity and environmental awareness demonstrated by young participants from across the nation.







This year's editions witnessed exceptional participation from schools representing all seven Emirates, including institutions supporting students of determination. A total of 611 government and private schools registered for the Environmental Drawing Competition, while 361 schools participated in the Art from Waste initiative, reflecting the growing importance of sustainability education and environmental engagement among the youth of the UAE. For more than two decades, EEG's Environmental Drawing Competition has served as a pioneering educational platform that empowers students to explore environmental challenges through artistic expression. The initiative encourages young minds to think critically, creatively and compassionately about the future of the planet while strengthening their understanding of sustainability issues. The 2026 Environmental Drawing Competition featured three compelling themes tailored to different age groups: Ages 6 – 8: Saving the Icy Homes of My Polar Friends Ages 9 – 11: Rivers & Lakes: Lifelines of Our Planet Ages 12 – 14: Fast Forward –Imagine Earth in the Year 2075 Through these thought-provoking themes, students explored urgent environmental concerns including climate change, freshwater conservation and the future of life on Earth. The submissions reflected not only artistic excellence, but also a deep sense of environmental responsibility, innovation and hope for a sustainable future. Alongside EDC, EEG also celebrated the success of the 3rd Cycle of Art from Waste - an initiative designed to encourage students to rethink waste and embrace the principles of recycling, upcycling and circular economy practices through practical creativity. This year's competition challenged students to develop innovative and purposeful creations under the following themes: Group Age 9 – 11: A Three-Seater Garden Bench Group Age 12 – 14: Solar Street Lamp: Lighting Pathways Group Age 15 – 17: Harnessing the Wind: Building a Windmill The competition showcased the incredible ability of students to transform discarded materials into functional and artistic creations, reinforcing the message that waste can become a valuable resource when approached with creativity and environmental consciousness. Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Habiba Al Mar'ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of EEG, stated: “Today's gathering is far more than a celebration of artistic talent and creativity; it is a reflection of a generation that is deeply aware of its surroundings and responsibility towards protecting our planet. Through every drawing, every innovative creation and every thoughtful idea presented, our students have demonstrated the power of art as a voice for environmental stewardship and sustainable living.” Dr. Habiba Al Mar'ashi further remarked,“Since the inception of Emirates Environmental Group, we have taken immense pride in nurturing environmentally conscious young minds and grooming future generations to become compassionate leaders, responsible citizens and true ambassadors of sustainability”; she added,“through meaningful educational platforms such as these, we aim to inspire creativity, critical thinking and a lifelong commitment towards protecting our planet and preserving its precious resources for generations to come.” She also expressed her sincere appreciation to the Ministry of Education, Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), and Sharjah Private Education Authority for their continued support in encouraging widespread participation across schools in the UAE; she further extended heartfelt gratitude to The Ismaili Centre Dubai for graciously hosting the awarding ceremony, as well as to Almarai, Dabur, Delmonte, HP and L'Oréal for their generous contribution towards recognising and celebrating the achievements of the young participants. Submissions were reviewed by a distinguished panel of experts: Bahia Shehab, Senior Specialist in Student Skills Development, Counseling and Future Skills Management, Ministry of Education Najat Makki, Visual Artist, Member of Dubai Cultural Council Pari Sagar, Artist The awarding ceremony was divided into two parts; the first one was for the winning students in in the 21st Cycle of Environmental Drawing Competition under each theme: “Saving the Icy Homes of My Polar Friends” (Ages 6–8)

Students of Determination Category School Participant Result Abu Dhabi Autism Center – Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination Dana Abdullah Al Shamsi Winner Al Sila Center for Care and Rehabilitation – affiliated with the Zayed Authority for People of Determination Majid Saeed Al-Mansouri 1st Runner Up Al Noor Training Centre for P eople of Disabilities Hamza Abid 2nd Runner Up Regular Students Category School Participant Result Delhi Private School Sharjah Aarush Nithin Rajan Winner Al Zuhour School Sedra Mohamed Elsaid 1st Runner Up Al Madam Children Center Shamsa Awad Mohammed 2nd Runner Up

Students of Determination Category School Participant Result Al Noor Training Centre for People of Disabilities Ardi Victoria Winner Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services – Eastern Region Branch – Kalba Alya Hussein Al Mazrouei 1st Runner Up Al Noor Training Centre for People of Disabilities Amelia Zalfa 2nd Runner Up Regular Students Category School Participant Result Bint Al Shati' School Shamma Marwan Muhammad Al-Ghafli Winner Sultan Bin Zayed School Saleh Aayed Al-Harithi 1st Runner Up Al Hikma Private School – Al-Nuaimiya Yara Tamer Zakaria 2nd Runner Up

“Rivers & Lakes: Lifelines of Our Planet” (Ages 9–11)

Students of Determination Category School Participant Result Zayed Authority for People of Determination – Al Ain Care and Rehabilitation Center Yousuf Mohammed Saeed Winner GEMS New Millennium School Dubai Zaara Mohamed Saif 1st Runner Up Alain Autism Center Mubarak Saeed Mohammed Qannas Al Ameri 2nd Runner Up Regular Students Category School Participant Result Al Zuhour School Hoor Badir Mohamed Winner Abu Ayyub al-Ansari Hamad Saeed Khalifa Yousuf Al Zaabi 1stRunner Up Al Dhafra Private Schools Zainab Husain Mohamed Sadiq Alkhoori 2nd Runner Up

“Fast Forward –Imagine Earth in the Year 2075” (Ages 12–14)

Project name Category Position Schools A Three-Seater Garden Bench (aged 9 to 11 years) Regular Winner New Indian Model School, Dubai 1st Runner Up India International School Sharjah 2nd Runner Up (Tie) Al-Sahwa School for Basic and Secondary Education – Girls 2nd Runner Up (Tie) Al Rayan Cycle 1 Students of Determination Winner Dibba Al Fujairah School, Third Grade, Girls 1st Runner Up Rumeitha Al-Ansari, Cycle One 2nd Runner Up Alkhalidiah School cycle 3 boys Solar Street Lamp: Lighting Pathways (aged 12 to 14 years) Regular Winner Sharjah Public School 1st Runner Up (Tie) Ambassador School Sharjah 1st Runner Up (Tie) Asia Bent Muzahem School C2 2nd Runner Up Arcadia Global School Students of Determination Winner Asia Bent Muzahem School C2 Harnessing the Wind: Building a Windmill (aged 15 to 17 years) Regular Winner Dunes International School 1st Runner Up Umm al-Mu'minin School 2nd Runner Up Emirates National Schools – Al Ain Campus Special Recognition Applied Technology Schools-UAQ Boys Students of Determination Winner Ambassador School Sharjah 1st Runner Up Al Noor Training Centre for People of Disabilities

The 2part of the awarding ceremony was the winning schools in the 3cycle of Art from Waste Competition; they were recognised for their outstanding submissions under each theme:

EEG extends its heartfelt congratulations to all winners and participants for their enthusiasm, vision, and commitment to environmental protection.

is a professional working group established in 1991 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the 1environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD) and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD). It is also a member of the One Planet Network under the programme of Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML), EEG is a full Member (voting) of World Packaging Organisation (WPO).