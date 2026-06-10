PM Svyrydenko On Budget Amendments: Security And Defense Spending Raised To Record UAH 4.4T

MENAFN - UkrinForm) She announced the decision on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“We are increasing the defense and security budget by UAH 1.56 trillion. I thank MPs for supporting changes to the 2026 State Budget. This decision will allow us to channel additional resources to finance the Defense Forces and protect our people,” Svyrydenko wrote.

Following the amendments, defense and security spending will reach a record UAH 4.4 trillion. Of this, UAH 2.3 trillion will be directed to weapons and military equipment procurement, while more than UAH 1.45 trillion will go toward servicemen's pay.

Ukraine receives another €2.8 billion under Ukraine Facility program

According to the Prime Minister, the additional resources are made possible by EU financial support totaling €90 billion and other assistance programs. Ukraine will receive €45 billion this year, including €31.8 billion for defense capabilities and €13.2 billion for budgetary support and deficit coverage.

Beyond strengthening defense, the amendments also provide UAH 40 billion for regional resilience plans, including protection of critical infrastructure and backup power systems to ensure reliable heating, water, and electricity supplies amid Russian energy attacks.

The Ministry of Finance reported that overall state budget revenues for 2026 will rise by UAH 2.29 trillion to UAH 5.19 trillion, sourced from:



EU financial support under the enhanced cooperation mechanism – UAH 2.22 trillion

Additional revenues from the EU's Ukraine Facility initiative – UAH 47.7 billion Higher personal income tax receipts due to increased military pay – UAH 22.6 billion

Expenditures will be reduced by UAH 276.3 million.

Additional allocations for the security and defense sector will be distributed as follows:



UAH 174.3 billion (total UAH 1.45 trillion) – servicemen's pay

UAH 1.37 trillion (total UAH 2.29 trillion) – procurement and repair of weapons and military equipment UAH 14.6 billion (total UAH 213.6 billion) – reserve for the security and defense sector

The law also stipulates that, starting July 1, 2026, military tax revenues will be credited to a special state budget fund and directed toward servicemen's pay. Export duties on military and dual-use goods, once introduced, will be used for weapons procurement and modernization, defense industry development, new technologies, and military pay.

A new budget program allocates UAH 40 billion for regional and municipal resilience plans, while an additional UAH 37.2 billion will be directed to the Reserve Fund.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada on June 10 passed the amendments in second reading and in full, with 242 MPs voting in favor.