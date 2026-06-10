Veer Pahariya Soaks In Kashmir's Magic During First Visit, Calls It 'Paradise On Earth'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Bollywood actor Veer Pahariya has shared glimpses from his first-ever visit to Kashmir, on Wednesday night, describing the Valley as "truly Paradise on Earth".

He also expressed his admiration for its breathtaking landscapes and warm hospitality.

Taking to his social media account, Veer posted a series of pictures and videos from his trip. In the caption, he wrote, "Kashmir.. my first time.. met the warmest people thanks to @arslannizaami and @faheemabdullahworld... truly PARADISE ON EARTH."

The carousel opened with a striking picture of Veer relaxing on a traditional 'shikara' as he cruised across the serene waters of Dal Lake.

Dressed in a loose beige shirt and dark trousers, the actor was seen soaking in the picturesque surroundings.

Other pictures shared by Veer, capture various moments from his Kashmir getaway. One picture showa Veer spending time outdoors amid lush green landscapes with mountains. Another featured him visiting a local stall, interacting with residents and exploring the region's culture.

He was also seen playing the local ring game, while several other scenic shots highlighted Kashmir's beauty.

The post also included glimpses of his shikara ride through Dal Lake.

On the professional front, Veer made his Bollywood debut earlier this year with the war drama 'Sky Force', alongside Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur. Based on India's first airstrike during the 1965 Indo-Pak war, the movie introduced Veer in the role of Squadron Leader T. Krishna Vijaya, also known as Tabby. The film marked his first major acting assignment and brought him into the spotlight.

Apart from his performance in the movie, Veer also became a talking point on social media after his dance hook step in the song from 'Sky Force' went viral.

For the uninitiated, Veer, who is the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Union Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, has also been making headlines for his personal life.

He was widely reported to be dating actress Tara Sutaria after the two were spotted together on multiple occasions. But neither Veer nor Tara ever officially confirmed their relationship. Recent reports suggest that the two may have parted ways, though neither has publicly addressed the breakup speculation either.

–IANS

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