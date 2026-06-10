Azerbaijan, China Trade Grows 6.1% In 4M2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In January–April of this year, the volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and China amounted to $1.514 billion.

Data of the State Customs Committee indicates that the figure is $86.9 million, or 6.1%, higher compared to the same period in 2025.

During the reporting period, trade with China accounted for 8.70% of Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover, placing China 4th among Azerbaijan's main trading partners.

Exports from Azerbaijan to China reached $40.034 million, which is $15.002 million, or approximately 1.6 times higher than in the same period last year.

Imports from China totaled $1.474 billion, increasing by $71.9 million, or 5.1%, compared to January–April 2025.

Overall, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover stood at $17.403 billion, an increase of $485 million, or 2.9%, year-on-year. Of this, $11.9 billion accounted for exports, while $5.5 billion accounted for imports.

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