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Iran Demands Respectful Treatment from US Ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup
(MENAFN) Iran's Sports and Youth Minister Ahmad Donyamali publicly called on Washington to extend proper hospitality to Iran's national football team during the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, amid simmering tensions between the two countries.
"The Americans should host Iran's national team in a special manner," Donyamali said, according to an Iranian semi-official news agency on Tuesday.
The minister made clear that US authorities were fully aware that Iran would not tolerate what he characterized as unfair treatment, and that the team must be dealt with respectfully throughout the tournament.
Donyamali offered a measure of reassurance on the logistical front, noting that most of the hurdles facing the Iranian delegation — including visa complications affecting members of the national team's support staff — were in the process of being resolved.
On the issue of in-stadium conduct, the minister disclosed that Iran had formally notified FIFA that team officials must be permitted to respond should unauthorized flags be displayed or hostile chants targeting the national team ring out during matches. He added that Iranian authorities had received assurances that no such incidents would take place during Iran's group-stage fixture against Egypt.
Iran heads into the tournament having secured a place in Group G, where it will face New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt. The squad will be based in Tijuana, the Mexican border city, for the duration of the competition, crossing into the US for its group-stage matches.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be co-hosted across three nations — the US, Canada, and Mexico — marking the first time the tournament will span multiple host countries simultaneously.
Visa delays affecting segments of Iran's technical and administrative staff had previously drawn concern from Iranian officials, though authorities on both sides indicate the issues are being actively addressed ahead of the tournament's kickoff.
"The Americans should host Iran's national team in a special manner," Donyamali said, according to an Iranian semi-official news agency on Tuesday.
The minister made clear that US authorities were fully aware that Iran would not tolerate what he characterized as unfair treatment, and that the team must be dealt with respectfully throughout the tournament.
Donyamali offered a measure of reassurance on the logistical front, noting that most of the hurdles facing the Iranian delegation — including visa complications affecting members of the national team's support staff — were in the process of being resolved.
On the issue of in-stadium conduct, the minister disclosed that Iran had formally notified FIFA that team officials must be permitted to respond should unauthorized flags be displayed or hostile chants targeting the national team ring out during matches. He added that Iranian authorities had received assurances that no such incidents would take place during Iran's group-stage fixture against Egypt.
Iran heads into the tournament having secured a place in Group G, where it will face New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt. The squad will be based in Tijuana, the Mexican border city, for the duration of the competition, crossing into the US for its group-stage matches.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be co-hosted across three nations — the US, Canada, and Mexico — marking the first time the tournament will span multiple host countries simultaneously.
Visa delays affecting segments of Iran's technical and administrative staff had previously drawn concern from Iranian officials, though authorities on both sides indicate the issues are being actively addressed ahead of the tournament's kickoff.
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