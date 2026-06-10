Uzbekistan, Belarus Strengthen Bilateral Co-Op On Migration

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Belarus and Uzbekistan held their first foreign ministry consultations on consular affairs, marking a new step in bilateral cooperation on migration, citizen services, and legal issues, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

The talks were held in Minsk and were led by Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Shestakov and Uzbek Deputy Foreign Minister Olimjon Abdullayev.

Representatives from Uzbekistan's Migration Agency, Belarus' Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, and the Citizenship and Migration Department of Belarus' Ministry of Internal Affairs also participated in the discussions.

According to the discussions, the consultations covered a broad range of issues, including consular cooperation, labor migration, and the expansion of the bilateral legal framework governing cooperation between the two countries.

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