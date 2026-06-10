PM Must Honour Commitment On J&K Statehood: Dr Farooq Abdullah

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, June 10 (IANS) National Conference President and former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must honour his commitment on J&K statehood.

Addressing party workers here today, Dr Abdullah said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has repeatedly raised the issue with Prime Minister Modi and expressed hope that Jammu and Kashmir would regain statehood at the earliest.

Dr Abdullah said the Chief Minister had taken up the matter with the Prime Minister on several occasions and received assurances regarding the restoration of statehood.

He said the demand for restoration of statehood remains a central issue for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and expressed confidence that the commitment made by the country's leadership would eventually be fulfilled.

"Omar Abdullah has taken up the issue of statehood with the Prime Minister, who assured him that it will be restored," Dr Abdullah said.

The National Conference President asserted that Prime Minister Modi had publicly committed to restoring statehood and said the promise was made before the entire nation and the international community.

Dr Abdullah said the people of Jammu and Kashmir continue to look forward to the restoration of statehood and hoped that the process would be completed without further delay.

NC legislators have decided to stage a protest for the restoration of statehood and constitutional guarantees to J&K at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi on the first day of the Parliament's Monsoon session.

Omar Abdullah has also requested the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Congress and other like-minded political parties to join the protest.

Estranged NC leader and MP, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, has announced that he would join the protest, but asserted that restoration of Article 370 must remain the main demand of the NC.