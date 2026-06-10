Czech President Meets Commander Of Ukrainian Rugby Team Battalion

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported to Ukrinform by the unit.

“Petr Pavel is a combat general, former Chair of the NATO Military Committee, and one of the most consistent supporters of Ukraine on the international stage. During the meeting, the sides discussed support for Ukraine, the role of the Armed Forces in ensuring European security, and further cooperation between the Ukrainian and Czech peoples,” the battalion said.

Dudka thanked the Czech President and the country's citizens for their support for Ukraine, assistance to the Armed Forces, and in particular to the Rugby Team battalion.

“After speaking with the President, military and political elites, volunteers, and journalists in the Czech Republic, one can especially feel the sincere support and respect for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and gratitude for our fight not only for Ukraine but for the security of all Europe,” the commander said.

The battalion is currently operating on the Southern Slobozhanshchyna front. In May, through joint actions of the Shkval specialized company of the 129th Heavy Mechanized Brigade and the Rugby Team unit, Ukrainian Defense Forces regained control of the settlement of Odradne and its surrounding areas.

“Coordinated work of assault groups and UAV operators allowed us to push Russian forces out of their positions. The battalion continues operations in its area of responsibility. We are focusing on controlling roads and forest routes in order to cut off enemy logistics as much as possible and gradually reduce the combat potential of occupying units on the Southern Slobozhanshchyna front,” the unit added.

In Prague, Kharkiv Mayor highlights vitalassistance to war-torn city

As previously reported, on Ukraine's State Flag Day in 2025, operators of the Rugby Team UAV battalion raised Ukrainian flags over the villages of Gornal and Guevo in Russia's Kursk region.

First photo: AA