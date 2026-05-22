Annapurna Bhandar Scheme 2026: Can't Apply Online Yet? Here's What You Need To Know

Wondering why you can't apply for the Annapurna Bhandar scheme yet, and when the official portal will finally go live? We've got all the details on the required documents to get ₹3,000 per month.

After the new government formed in West Bengal, the 'Annapurna Bhandar' scheme has become a hot topic. The government promised that eligible women will receive ₹3,000 every month, sent directly to their bank accounts.But right now, many women are complaining they can't apply online. They say they are unable to find the correct, official website for the scheme.The state is relaunching the scheme as 'Annapurna Bhandar'. The new government announced it will give ₹3,000 monthly to women's bank accounts, replacing the old Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. An official portal for this has already been launched.The finance department has released detailed guidelines on everything: who is eligible, how to apply, and the verification process. But, sources say that even with the portal live, the application process hasn't fully started because of some technical glitches.The 'Annapurna Bhandar' scheme is set to launch in the state from June 1. Suvendu Adhikari's cabinet made this decision in a recent meeting. The government has confirmed it will send ₹3,000 directly to the bank accounts of eligible women each month.The government has clarified that women who were already receiving benefits under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme don't need to apply again. The money will be automatically transferred to their accounts.Meanwhile, women who never registered for Lakshmir Bhandar can submit fresh applications for the 'Annapurna Yojana'. Applicants must be between 25 and 60 years old. However, the finance department's notification clearly states that not everyone will be eligible for this benefit.So why can't you apply yet? The real reason is simple. The government has announced the scheme, but it hasn't made the official website or portal public yet. Work is reportedly happening at full speed at the administrative level.Some private websites are sharing information about 'Annapurna Bhandar', but they have no link to the government. Minister Agnimitra Paul stated that a special portal is being designed. The goal is to make the application process fully transparent and online, so even women with little formal education can fill out the form easily.As per the government's announcement, eligible women will start receiving money in their bank accounts from June 1, 2026. Administrative sources suggest the official portal could go live by the last week of May.The government and experts are warning everyone: do not click on fake links floating around on social media. Never share your Aadhaar number or bank details. You should only apply through the official portal gov or a new dedicated link) once an official notification is out.It's a smart move to keep your documents ready beforehand. You will need your Aadhaar card, voter card, bank passbook, and an active mobile number. Also, make sure your bank account is linked with Aadhaar and is active for DBT, as this is mandatory for the money to be transferred directly.