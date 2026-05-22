Former Spain Defender Cesar Azpilicueta Announces Retirement From Professional Football

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Former Spain international defender Cesar Azpilicueta, who is currently playing for Sevilla FC, announced his retirement from professional football on Friday at the age of 36, saying the 2025-26 season was his last as a professional footballer.

The defender, who played for Spain 44 times, made his announcement on social media. "This season will be my last as a professional footballer. After so many years living my dream, I feel it's time to start a new chapter in my life," wrote Azpilicueta, who admitted that "even though I have been preparing myself for this moment, I found it hard to write this letter."

"When I first kicked a ball as a child in Pamplona with my schoolmates, I never imagined the amazing journey ahead. I'm grateful for every moment: the wins, the tough losses, the challenges, and most of all, the people I've met and the friendships I've made along the way," explained the defender, who began his career at his hometown club, Osasuna, making his first team debut in April 2007, before joining Olympique Marseille, Chelsea FC, Atletico de Madrid before spending this season with Sevilla.

"It has been a true privilege. Every moment has meant so much to me," he wrote.

Over the course of a remarkable career spanning more than 800 matches, Azpilicueta represented Osasuna, Olympique de Marseille, Chelsea, Atlético Madrid, Sevilla FC, and the Spain national team. His list of honours includes two League Cups and a French Super Cup in France, two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, an English League Cup, two UEFA Europa League titles, a UEFA Super Cup, and a FIFA Club World Cup.

He joined Sevilla in the summer of 2025 and has made 16 appearances this season, providing one assist. Despite his limited time in Nervion, the experienced player quickly became an important figure both on and off the pitch thanks to his leadership and professionalism in the dressing room.

The defining moment of his career came in 2021 when he lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy as captain after leading Chelsea to beat Manchester City in Porto.