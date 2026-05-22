Bahar Muradova: Cities Of Future Should Be Equally Comfortable And Accessible For Everyone

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Opportunities must be created in a way that allows every person to meet their needs, Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, said at the 13th Session of the WUF (WUF13) in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Muradova, urban spaces must be designed for everyone equally - women, men, and children alike.

She noted that discussions about women's participation in urban development have continued for many years, but results still vary significantly from country to country and even between different regions and cities within the same country.

Bahar Muradova stressed that women should not only be included in decision-making processes but also be properly prepared to participate and benefit equally from urban development outcomes.

According to her, future cities must become more livable, accessible, safe, and comfortable for all members of society.

She also said the Azerbaijani government is rebuilding entire districts, including housing, parks, schools, hospitals, and essential public infrastructure to support the return of former internally displaced persons.

“A large-scale city-building process is underway in those territories. Everything necessary for human life is being rebuilt," Muradova stated.

At the same time, she emphasized that successful reintegration is not only about physical infrastructure, but also about helping people adapt to new urban realities, particularly in newly developed smart cities and smart villages.

Muradova explained that Azerbaijan is paying special attention to preparing returning families for life in digitally integrated environments.

She highlighted the growing importance of digital literacy and social adaptation, including the ability to use smart technologies, digital infrastructure, smart energy systems, and modern public services.

"How people interact with smart technologies, smart water systems, smart energy systems, and the opportunities available through their phones - all of this matters," Muradova added.