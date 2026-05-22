Seychelles: Minister Faure And Ambassador Azais Tatistscheff Discuss Humanitarian And Healthcare Cooperation

MENAFN - African Press Organization) VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 22, 2026/APO Group/ --

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Mr. Barry Faure received the newly accredited Ambassador of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, H.E. Mr. Alessandro Azais Tatistscheff on Thursday 21 May 2026 at Maison Queau de Quinssy.

Minister Faure thanked the Sovereign Military Order of Malta for consistently providing humanitarian support during the years for projects which positively impact the community. The Minister also took the opportunity to thank the previous Ambassador, Mrs. Alexandra Azais Tatistscheff for her dedication and commitment towards deepening the ties between Seychelles and the Sovereign Military Order of Malta and welcomed Mr. Azais Tatistscheff's appointment as ambassador, succeeding his mother in the role.

Minister Faure raised the topic of cooperation in the field of healthcare, whereby he requested technical assistance and capacity building in renal care, non-communicable diseases and community-based health initiatives. He also welcomed continued support addressing youth delinquency, addiction and other at-risk behaviours.

Ambassador Azais Tatistscheff noted that his accreditation was a proud moment for him and his family and remarked that his family has had ties with the Seychelles for the past 30 years. He also expressed pride in having contributed in the development of social programmes locally, through donations and technical assistance.

Ambassador Azais Tatistscheff pointed out that although the Embassy of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta remains operational in the Seychelles, he will be based in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Republic of Seychelles.