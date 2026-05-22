Cong Crossed All Limits Of Appeasement: K'taka BJP Chief On Laadle Mashak Dargah Case Issue

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 22 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress government over its decision to withdraw cases related to the violence at the Laadle Mashak Dargah in Kalaburagi district, accusing it of indulging in“appeasement politics” and“vote-bank politics”.

In a strongly worded statement, Vijayendra alleged that the Congress government had crossed“all limits of appeasement” and was engaging in“shameless minority appeasement” for electoral gains.

“The state is now witnessing the disgraceful display of low-level vote-bank politics and extreme minority appeasement by the Congress government. Without any sense of responsibility, morality or dignity, this Tughlaq-style Congress government has crossed all limits of decency,” he charged.

Referring to the violence at the Laadle Mashak Dargah in Aland town of Kalaburagi district, Vijayendra alleged that miscreants had desecrated the sacred Raghava Chaitanya Shivling and carried out stone-pelting attacks using deadly weapons on the vehicles of the then Union Minister, the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police.

He condemned the withdrawal of 13 cases related to the communal violence, calling the accused“anti-social elements” involved in a serious offence that disturbed communal harmony.

“I strongly condemn the decision of this government to withdraw 13 cases linked to the horrific communal violence. What message are you giving to society by openly freeing such anti-social elements involved in disturbing peace and harmony?” he questioned.

Vijayendra further accused the Congress government of lacking respect for Hindu sentiments, law and order, and public safety.

“Does this Congress government have even minimal respect for the Hindu religion, the hurt sentiments of Hindus, and the importance of maintaining law and order?” he asked.

The BJP leader also criticised Karnataka Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader, alleging that his reported recommendation seeking withdrawal of the cases was“a betrayal of democracy”.

“It is deeply unfortunate that the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, who is expected to uphold constitutional values, has reportedly recommended the withdrawal of these cases,” Vijayendra stated.

Targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Ashoka alleged that the government was giving a“clean chit” to“anti-social forces” for political reasons.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, for the sake of dirty appeasement politics, is giving a clean chit to anti-social elements and criminals. The people of Karnataka will never forgive this anti-people stand of sacrificing the religious sentiments of the majority community and the safety of the state for Muslim vote-bank politics. History too will remember this mindset,” he said.

Responding to questions regarding the withdrawal of cases linked to the Laadle Mashak Dargah violence, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Friday declined to elaborate on specific details, but asserted that the decision was not taken hastily.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Parameshwara stated,“I will not go into the details of that matter. The Cabinet has taken the decision after considering all aspects and holding discussions. It was not a sudden decision. The matter was discussed thoroughly before arriving at the conclusion."