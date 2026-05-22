Population Of Kazakhstan's Alatau Set To Reach 1.87 Million By 2050 - Expert

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The population of the city of Alatau (Kazakhstan) is planned to reach 1.87 million people by 2050, Arseniy Pirozhkov, Director of "Almaty region master plan" LLC, said during a session titled "New Capitals and New Cities of Central Asia. Water-Sensitive Urban Planning and Housing for Climate Resilience" within the framework of WUF13, Trend reports.

"It is planned that by 2050, the population of the city of Alatau will reach 1.87 million people. It is also expected to create one million jobs, and in addition, we expect to attract a large number of tourists," he said.

Pirozhkov noted that the city will be divided into four districts.

"The first district, located in the lower part and adjacent to Almaty, is called the Gate District. It is primarily oriented towards the business community: business centers, hotels, banking offices, and other corporate infrastructure facilities will be located here.

The next district is the Golden District. It will be focused primarily on students: the creation of student campuses and medical clusters is planned here. Located further up is the Growing District. This district is aimed at developing the logistical and industrial potential of the city. A railway passes through it, which has already been built and directly connects the territory with China. In addition, the construction of a new airport is provided for along this route.

The final district is the Green District. It will be oriented towards recreation and tourism development. Currently, this territory is undeveloped, but it is already actively used by residents of the region and the city of Almaty for leisure," he said.

Meanwhile, today Baku is hosting the final day of WUF13.

On the first day of the forum, a ministerial meeting on the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, women's and civil society assemblies, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being took place. The forum also featured a flag-raising ceremony for the UN and Azerbaijan.

The second day of the forum was marked by the first-ever Leaders' Summit. On this day, high-level discussions were held on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban sustainability. Also, as part of WUF13, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated, presented as a key platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

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