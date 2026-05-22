Caught On Camera: Man Dragged 500 Metres On Car Bonnet Over Alleged Loan Dispute In Mysuru (WATCH)

A man was allegedly dragged for nearly 500 metres on the bonnet of a moving car in Mysuru following a dispute with his debtor over repayment of money, in an incident that was caught on camera. A man was seen hanging to the bonnet of a red Maruti Suzuki Baleno as it raced along the crowded corridor from the Kuvempunagar Police Station road to the Sub-Registrar's office at Andolana Circle.

Preliminary reports state that after a furious altercation broke out between the two, Mahadev, who had reportedly given money to a guy named Dhananjay, approached him to demand payback.

Dhananjay allegedly tried to leave the scene in his car as the fight intensified. Mahadev allegedly sprang onto the bonnet and clung to it in an apparent attempt to stop him. Mahadev was apparently dangling dangerously from the front of the car while the driver allegedly proceeded to drive at a high pace rather than stopping.

Since then, the incident's photos and videos have gained a lot of attention on social media. As part of their investigation, police have opened a case and are looking at the video.

Watch Viral Video

SHOCKING | Man dragged on a car bonnet for nearly 500 meters over a dispute in Karnataka twitter/iFe6CShxGj

- The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) May 21, 2026

Taking note of the widely circulated footage, local law enforcement has stepped in. Police officials confirmed that an investigation is currently underway based on the video evidence, and individuals from both sides are being questioned. Initial findings suggest the altercation was directly linked to the monetary dispute, and further legal action will be determined as the probe continues.