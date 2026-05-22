Uzbekistan's Uzum Becomes Partner Of Tashkent International Investment Forum

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's digital ecosystem Uzum has become a partner of the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF), Trend reports citing Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The Uzum ecosystem, which includes e-commerce, fintech, banking services, and logistics infrastructure, operates within these key growth sectors and serves as a partner of TIIF.

In recent years, Uzum has developed into one of the largest technology projects in Uzbekistan. The ecosystem is used by more than 20 million people on a monthly basis. It integrates a marketplace, express delivery services, banking and fintech products, as well as its own logistics network.

Uzum has also become the country's first IT unicorn, with an estimated valuation of $2.3 billion. Its investors include China's Tencent, U.S.-based VR Capital, the Oman Investment Authority, and venture fund FinSight Ventures. International investment in the ecosystem has exceeded $300 million, reflecting strong global confidence in Uzbekistan's digital potential.

Uzum's participation in the forum reflects broader efforts to advance the modern economy, attract international investment, and generate new growth opportunities.

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