Biontech To Showcase Progress Across Late-Stage Oncology Pipeline At The 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting
|Medicine
|Abstract Title
|Abstract Number/Presentation Details
|Pumitamig
|Phase 2 data from ROSETTA Lung-02, a global randomized Phase 2/3 trial of pumitamig (PDL1 × VEGF-A bsAb) + chemotherapy in 1L NSCLC
| Abstract #8513
Rapid Oral Abstract Session
Lung Cancer - Non-Small Cell Metastatic
May 30, 2026, 1:15 - 2:45pm CDT
|Phase 2/3 trial of pumitamig (PD-L1 ×VEGF-A bsab) plus chemotherapy versus bevacizumab plus chemotherapy in previously untreated, unresectable, or metastatic colorectal cancer (ROSETTA CRC-203)
| Abstract #TPS3672
Poster Session
Genitourinary Cancer - Prostate, Testicular, and Penile
Poster Board: 229a
May 31, 2026: 9:00am-12:00pm CDT
|Gotistobart
|Overall survival for patients with pre-treated platinum-resistant ovarian cancer receiving gotistobart in combination with pembrolizumab
| Abstract #5511
Rapid Oral Abstract session
Gynecologic Cancer
May 30, 2026: 8:00 - 9:30am CDT
|BNT326/YL202
|BNT326-01: A Phase 1b/2 trial of BNT326/YL202 (HER3 ADC) as monotherapy and in combination with pumitamig (anti-PD-L1 × VEGF bsAb) in patients with advanced solid tumors
| Abstract #TPS3160
Poster Session
Developmental Therapeutics -Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology
Poster Board: 294b
May 30, 2026: 1:30 - 4:30pm CDT
|BNT324/DB-1311
|BNT324-03: A Phase 3, randomized, open-label trial of BNT324/DB-1311, a B7H3 ADC, versus docetaxel in patients with taxane-naïve metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC)
| Abstract #TPS5137
Poster Session
Genitourinary Cancer - Prostate, Testicular, and Penile
Poster Board: 229a
May 31, 2026: 9:00am - 12:00pm CDT
| Trastuzumab pamirtecan
(BNT323/DB-1303)
|Fern-EC-01 (BNT323-01): A phase 3 trial of trastuzumab pamirtecan (HER2 ADC) versus investigator's choice of chemotherapy in patients with previously treated, HER2-expressing, recurrent endometrial cancer (EC)
| Abstract #TPS5645
Poster Session
Gynecologic Cancer
Poster Board: 302b
June 1, 2026: 9:00am - 12:00pm CDT
About BioNTech
BioNTech is a global next generation biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel investigative therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. In oncology, BioNTech is committed to transforming how cancer is treated. Its ambition is to develop innovative medicines with pan-tumor or synergistic potential to address cancer from multiple angles and across the full continuum of the disease from early- to late-stage. Its growing late-stage oncology pipeline comprises complementary treatment approaches spanning immunomodulators, antibody drug conjugates, and mRNA cancer immunotherapies. BioNTech has partnered with multiple global and specialized pharmaceutical collaborators leveraging complementary expertise and resources to accelerate innovation and drive progress, including Bristol Myers Squibb, Duality Biologics, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Genmab, MediLink, OncoC4, and Pfizer.
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BioNTech Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements concerning: the initiation, timing, progress and results of BioNTech's research and development programs in oncology, including the targeted timing and number of additional potentially registrational trials; BioNTech's and its collaborators' current and future preclinical and clinical trials in oncology, including the investigational bispecific immunomodulator pumitamig (BNT327/BMS986545) in multiple indications, the investigational anti-CTLA-4 antibody gotistobart (BNT316/ONC-392) in multiple indications, the investigational B7H3-targeted ADC BNT324/DB-1311 in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, the investigational HER2-targeted ADC trastuzumab pamirtecan (BNT323/DB-1303) in recurrent endometrial cancer, and the investigational HER3-targeted ADC BNT326/YL202 as monotherapy and in combination with pumitamig in NSCLC and advanced solid tumors; the nature and characterization of and timing for release of clinical data across BioNTech's platforms, which is subject to peer review, regulatory review and market interpretation; the planned next steps in BioNTech's pipeline programs, including, but not limited to, statements regarding timing or plans for initiation or enrollment of clinical trials, or submission for and receipt of product approvals and potential commercialization with respect to BioNTech's product candidates; the ability of BioNTech's mRNA technology to demonstrate clinical efficacy outside of BioNTech's infectious disease platform; and the potential safety and efficacy of BioNTech's product candidates. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“may,”“should,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“aims,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“predicts,”“potential,”“continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.
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