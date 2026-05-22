Uzbekistan, Russia Hold Talks On Public Financial Management Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Experts from the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation conducted a working visit to Tashkent within the framework of a bilateral cooperation program with the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, aimed at the exchange of experience in public financial management, Trend reports via the ministry.

The discussions were held on May 20 during an applied seminar at the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, conducted within the framework of ongoing efforts to enhance budget transparency, improve fiscal efficiency, and advance fiscal decentralization in the country.

The event was organized within the framework of the seminar series and was attended by a delegation led by Gleb Pokatovich, Director of Russia's Financial Research Institute (NIFI) under the Ministry of Finance and was attended by Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance, Axadbek Xaydarov, along with relevant specialists from the ministry and the Institute for Reducing the Shadow Economy.

The visit, held from 18 May through 22 May, focused on international best practices in budget processes, efficiency and transparency of public finance systems, internal audit, program-based budgeting and fiscal decentralization, as well as prospects for their implementation in Uzbekistan.

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