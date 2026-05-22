Piyush Goyal Highlights Initiatives To Boost India's Global Trade

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday highlighted a series of trade, logistics and manufacturing-related initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry over the past week, signalling the government's continued focus on strengthening India's global trade position, industrial growth and ease of doing business.

Deepening International Trade Engagement

In a post on X, the minister said the government engaged in "high-level bilateral meetings with Chile, Oman, Netherlands, Maldives, Germany and Egypt to deepen trade, investment and strategic cooperation." The engagements come at a time when India is seeking to strengthen economic ties with key global partners while expanding export opportunities and attracting investments across sectors. The discussions were aimed at enhancing cooperation in trade, investment and strategic economic partnerships amid evolving global economic conditions.

Strengthening Domestic Coordination and Quality

The minister also said several meetings were held in Mumbai focused on strengthening "integrated institutional coordination, service delivery, food safety systems and export quality assurance." These discussions form part of the government's broader efforts to improve regulatory coordination and enhance export competitiveness by strengthening quality assurance systems and food safety infrastructure.

Manufacturing and Export-Oriented Initiatives

Highlighting manufacturing and export-oriented initiatives, Goyal said the ministry conducted key review meetings to accelerate "seafood exports, local manufacturing, value addition and employment generation under the SCALE roadmap." The review meetings focused on promoting domestic manufacturing capabilities, improving value addition and supporting sectors with export potential to generate employment opportunities and strengthen industrial growth.

Logistics and Infrastructure Reforms

On logistics and infrastructure reforms, the minister said the government released the LEADS Report 2025 and presented the LEAPS Awards 2025 to strengthen "logistics efficiency, PM GatiShakti integration and ease of doing business." The LEADS Report evaluates logistics performance across states and Union Territories, while the LEAPS Awards recognise initiatives aimed at improving logistics efficiency and supply chain infrastructure. The initiatives are aligned with the government's broader PM GatiShakti programme, which focuses on integrated infrastructure planning and reducing logistics costs.

Positive Export Growth Amid Global Challenges

The minister also highlighted that India's exports registered a 13.59 per cent growth in April 2026 despite global headwinds, reaching USD 80.80 billion compared to USD 71.13 billion in April 2025.

The developments reflect the government's ongoing focus on strengthening exports, improving logistics infrastructure, deepening international trade engagement and promoting manufacturing-led economic growth. (ANI)

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