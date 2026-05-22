Lenovo Group: Q4 And Full Year Financial Results 2025/26

(BUSINESS WIRE )-- Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY), together with its subsidiaries ('the Group'), today reported fourth quarter and full year results for fiscal year 2025/26, marking an exceptional Q4 and the strongest year in the Group's history. During the quarter, overall Group revenue reached an all-time fourth quarter high of US$21.6 billion, up 27% year-on-year, marking the highest year-on-year growth rate in five years, with adjusted net income [1] doubling year-on-year to US$559 million. AI-related revenue [2] stood out as a leading growth engine, growing 84% year-on-year to account for 38% of total Group revenue in Q4.

For the full year, the Group delivered record revenue of US$83.1 billion, with adjusted net income growing 42% year-on-year to US$2 billion. All business groups achieved solid double-digit year-on-year revenue growth, with a notable record full-year performance from the Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) with revenue of US$19.2 billion, full-year profitability, and US$142 million year-on-year improvement in operating profit. AI-related revenue doubled year-on-year accounting for 33% of Group revenue in the full year.

The fourth quarter and full-year results demonstrate the Group's ability to sustain growth and strengthen its competitive position while navigating a complex external environment marked by supply shortages and rising component costs. Its operational excellence - underpinned by a balanced global business and manufacturing footprint, and global-local operating model - has delivered strong structural resilience in a volatile environment. The Group also continued to increase investment in innovation, with R&D expenses rising 16% year-on-year in the fourth quarter to 3.5% of Group revenue and increasing 9% year-on-year to 3% of full year Group revenue. At the same time, continued progress in delivering its Hybrid AI vision is positioning Lenovo at the forefront of the AI inferencing and democratization era.

Lenovo's Board of Directors declared a final dividend of 33.70 HK cents per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.

Chairman and CEO quote – Yuanqing Yang:

“Lenovo concluded its best year ever with an exceptional fourth quarter, where we delivered on our promises. We returned our Infrastructure Solutions Group to a sustainable and profitable growth trajectory and achieved hyper-growth by capturing the opportunity of the booming AI infrastructure market. Through firm execution of our Hybrid AI strategy, we are uniquely positioned to lead in the new wave of AI inferencing and democratization. With strong momentum across all our businesses, we are confident in our ambition to become a US$100 billion company within the next two years, while continuing to deliver strong returns for our shareholders.”

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