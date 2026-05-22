Why Haruki Murakami's Quote Matters When Social Media Reels Shape Public Opinion 'If You Only Read Books...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) In an era where opinions are shaped in seconds and viral trends often replace thoughtful reflection, Japanese author Haruki Murakami offers a reminder that feels increasingly urgent.

“If you only read the books that everyone else is reading, you can only think what everyone else is thinking.”

As social media algorithms push millions toward the same content, ideas and conversations every day, Murakami's words highlight a growing concern about individuality, critical thinking and the slow disappearance of independent thought in modern society.

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Murakami's words remind us that true growth begins when we step beyond familiar ideas and explore perspectives that challenge, disturb, or inspire us in unexpected ways.

Why Haruki Murakami's quote resonates in the digital age

Books are not just collections of words. They shape emotions, opinions, imagination, and the way people understand life itself. The books a person reads often influence how they see society, relationships, success, failure, and even their own identity.

When people limit themselves to only bestselling books or widely accepted opinions, they slowly begin to think alike. Many unknowingly adopt others' beliefs without questioning them deeply. Their imagination becomes confined within boundaries created by society, trends, or popular culture. Murakami encourages readers to break free from this comfort zone and discover voices that are different, unconventional, untold, or even uncomfortable.

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This quote feels especially relevant for young people today. Many students and young adults depend heavily on social media trends and viral content to form opinions and gather knowledge. While these platforms provide information instantly, they often encourage a crowd mentality where people stop thinking critically and simply flow with the endless stream of content. Individuals begin repeating popular opinions without fully understanding them. In such an environment, reading diverse books becomes essential because books offer something digital content often lacks: depth, silence, patience, and reflection.

Social media, viral trends and the rise of crowd mentality

Reading different kinds of literature introduces people to unfamiliar cultures, realities, and ideas. Someone who reads philosophy may begin questioning society in new ways. A reader of history may understand present conflicts with greater clarity. Biographies teach resilience through the struggles of real people, while fiction allows readers to emotionally experience lives far beyond their own. Through books, people enter worlds, minds, and experiences they may never personally encounter.

Murakami's words also highlight the danger of intellectual dependence. Society often rewards conformity because it is easier when people think alike. Yet history shows that real progress has always come from individuals who dared to think differently. Scientists, writers, artists, and leaders who changed the world were rarely satisfied with accepted ideas. Their curiosity and dissatisfaction pushed them to explore beyond common knowledge and develop an independent understanding. Reading challenging and diverse books strengthens this ability to think freely.

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There is also a quiet warning hidden within this quote. Many people believe their opinions are entirely their own when, in reality, those thoughts may simply reflect what society repeatedly tells them. If individuals continue to consume only familiar and popular ideas, originality slowly fades. Society risks becoming intellectually repetitive and emotionally shallow, where people endlessly echo one another without realising it.

The hidden danger of intellectual conformity

At the same time, the quote carries hope and freedom. It reminds readers that books can open doors to entirely new ways of thinking. Every unfamiliar book has the power to challenge assumptions and transform understanding. Reading widely does not just increase knowledge; it builds individuality, creativity, empathy, and courage.

The courage to read differently often becomes the courage to think differently. And in the end, it is this ability to think independently that shapes meaningful minds and meaningful lives.