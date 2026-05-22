Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan Initiates Nationwide-Focused Audit Of Ekibastuz Power Stations

Kazakhstan Initiates Nationwide-Focused Audit Of Ekibastuz Power Stations


2026-05-22 03:04:28
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 22. Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy has initiated a technical audit of the ongoing maintenance campaigns at the country's major power plants in the Ekibastuz energy hub ahead of the upcoming winter heating season, Trend reports via the ministry.

The operational readiness was reviewed during an onsite meeting led by Yerkhan Yertayev, Chairman of the State Energy Supervision and Control Committee, in the Pavlodar region.

The inspection, which covered Ekibastuz TPP, Ekibastuz GRES-1, and GRES-2, involved senior executives from the national grid operator AO "KEGOC", "Samruk-Energy", and "EEC". Following an analysis of equipment performance during the previous heating season, the parties outlined updated technical control measures to minimize grid disruptions. The Ministry of Energy underscored that these core power plants hold systemic importance for the reliability of the national electricity supply.

--

MENAFN22052026000187011040ID1111154269



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search