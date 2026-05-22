Kazakhstan Initiates Nationwide-Focused Audit Of Ekibastuz Power Stations

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy has initiated a technical audit of the ongoing maintenance campaigns at the country's major power plants in the Ekibastuz energy hub ahead of the upcoming winter heating season, Trend reports via the ministry.

The operational readiness was reviewed during an onsite meeting led by Yerkhan Yertayev, Chairman of the State Energy Supervision and Control Committee, in the Pavlodar region.

The inspection, which covered Ekibastuz TPP, Ekibastuz GRES-1, and GRES-2, involved senior executives from the national grid operator AO "KEGOC", "Samruk-Energy", and "EEC". Following an analysis of equipment performance during the previous heating season, the parties outlined updated technical control measures to minimize grid disruptions. The Ministry of Energy underscored that these core power plants hold systemic importance for the reliability of the national electricity supply.

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