Kazakhstan Initiates Nationwide-Focused Audit Of Ekibastuz Power Stations
The operational readiness was reviewed during an onsite meeting led by Yerkhan Yertayev, Chairman of the State Energy Supervision and Control Committee, in the Pavlodar region.
The inspection, which covered Ekibastuz TPP, Ekibastuz GRES-1, and GRES-2, involved senior executives from the national grid operator AO "KEGOC", "Samruk-Energy", and "EEC". Following an analysis of equipment performance during the previous heating season, the parties outlined updated technical control measures to minimize grid disruptions. The Ministry of Energy underscored that these core power plants hold systemic importance for the reliability of the national electricity supply.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment