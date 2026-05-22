Twisha Sharma Case: Pregnancy, Abortion, Suicide? Mother-In-Law Giribala Singh's Explosive Claims

Twisha Sharma Death Mystery: The mysterious death of Bhopal-based model and actress Twisha Sharma is now turning into a high-profile legal and family drama. Twisha was found dead at her in-laws' home in Bhopal on May 12. Since then, accusations have been flying back and forth. But now, the case has taken a shocking turn that makes everything even more complicated.

Twisha's mother-in-law, a retired judge named Giribala Singh, has come forward with claims that have angered the late model's family. Twisha's father has called these claims a disgusting attempt to character-assassinate his late daughter. Here's a breakdown of the new, explosive twists in this high-profile case:

The 'Dark Truth' of Pregnancy and a Mother-in-Law's Sensational Claim

The suspense and controversy shot up when retired judge Giribala Singh spoke to the news agency ANI, revealing some very sensitive details about Twisha's personal life. The mother-in-law claims that just five months into the marriage, she realised Twisha was very 'liberal' and made decisions in a hurry. Giribala Singh alleged, "The moment Twisha's pregnancy was confirmed on the 17th, her entire behaviour changed. She clearly said that she did not want to keep this child." According to her, that evening Twisha was harming herself and crying, saying she couldn't live anymore.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law, retired judge Giri Bala Singh, says, "...The first WhatsApp notice came yesterday after I left for Jabalpur. I have my legal rights... Everyday, they sat right here in front of me and took the statement of the peon. They... twitter/pKn9PVJDyG

- IANS (@ians_india) May 22, 2026

"Leave the House with Dignity..." and the Mysterious Pressure for an Abortion!

Giribala Singh claimed that seeing Twisha's condition, she offered her to go to her parents' house or anywhere else "with dignity" the very next day. According to these claims, Twisha was adamant about getting a Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP), or an abortion, once her mother arrived. But this is where the story has a major twist. Twisha's brother has completely flipped this narrative, making a terrifying allegation. He says Twisha herself did not want an abortion. Instead, the Singh family-her in-laws-were putting immense pressure on her to terminate the pregnancy. What was the real truth behind this unwanted pregnancy? This has now become the biggest mystery.

A Mother's Sympathy for Her Absconding Son and the Shield of Influence?

Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, who is a lawyer by profession, has been on the run since the incident. Defending her absconding son, former judge Giribala Singh said that men don't cry easily, but Samarth is broken from the inside. She claimed that the two never had a physical fight and the case should be dismissed immediately as there is no solid evidence. Giribala has hinted that Samarth might surrender in court soon and that their team of lawyers is preparing for it.

Heartbreaking Reality: Two Daughters, One Cruel Fate -Justice For Twisha Sharma and Deepika Nagar - let's Raise your voice The tragic deaths of Twisha Sharma and Deepika Nagar expose India's brutal dowry reality.▪️Twisha Sharma: an MBA graduate and model, died in Bhopal... twitter/EB8KL5Aqst

- Ramesh Tiwari (@rameshofficial0) May 22, 2026

"Don't Sling Mud at My Dead Daughter!" - Father Hits Back

After these claims from the in-laws, Twisha's father, Nav Nidhi Sharma, who lives in Noida, is furious. He has rejected all of Giribala Singh's allegations, saying that despite being a retired judge, she is openly breaking the law. The father alleged that Giribala Singh is deliberately defaming his late daughter in the media to help her absconding son escape the law and to mislead the police investigation.

This marriage, which happened with great hopes in December 2025, ended in tragedy just five months later on May 12. While the in-laws are painting this as the mental struggle of a depressed woman, Twisha's family alleges that this is a clear case of murder or abetment to suicide due to dowry harassment and mental torture. These secrets from behind closed doors will now only be revealed in a court of law.