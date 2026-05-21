Hofseth Biocare ASA: EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT SIGNED FOR PROGO FOR OVER $5M

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hofseth BioCare ASA (“HBC”) has entered into an Exclusive License and Supply Agreement (the“Agreement”) with Fission Holdings LLC (“Fission”), a US-based affiliate and sales channel operator headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Agreement grants Fission exclusive worldwide rights to import, market, distribute, and sell HBC's ProGo® salmon-derived bioactive peptide ingredient within the Affiliate, Network Marketing, and Multi-Level Marketing (MLM) channel.

To secure exclusivity, Fission shall purchase and pay for a minimum of $3m of ProGo® on or before 31 January 2027. The Parties have further agreed a projection of over $5m ProGo® on an annualised basis for HBC's capacity allocation and inventory planning. The exclusivity period runs through 31 January 2027, after which the supply relationship continues between the Parties on a non-exclusive basis.

Fission operates an established affiliate and network-marketing distribution platform with direct reach to end consumers through influencers, distributors, and operating sales organisations. The Agreement opens a new global route-to-market for ProGo® that is complementary to HBC's existing retail, direct-to-consumer e-commerce, big-box, specialty, clinical, and traditional wholesale channels, all of which remain with HBC.

“This agreement gives ProGo® access to one of the most direct consumer channels in human nutrition. Fission's platform is built for science-led ingredients with documented effects, and ProGo's clinical evidence base is a strong fit. ProGo's bioactive peptides are a GLP-1 receptor agonist and have been clinically proven for weight management but also uniquely inhibit myostatin to preserve against muscle mass loss. So many people are seeing acute side effects of GLP-1 drug use, but now there is a high-quality protein from a recognised natural source, sashimi-grade Atlantic salmon, that can support GLP-1 users in a targeted way for improved metabolic health” said James Berger, Chief Commercial Officer of Hofseth BioCare ASA.

The Agreement was signed on 22 May 2026 and is effective immediately.

For further information, please contact:

James Berger, Chief Commercial Officer at Hofseth BioCare ASA

Phone: +41 79 950 1034

E-mail:...

About Hofseth BioCare ASA

HBC is a Norwegian consumer and pet health company founded on the core values of sustainability, optimal utilization of natural resources and full traceability. It upcycles the side streams of the salmon industry by taking fresh filleted salmon and converting it from a waste product into ingredients to improve human and pet health.

These ingredients are ProGo®, a mix of bioactive peptides and collagen, OmeGo®, a whole salmon oil, with all the fatty acid fractions contained in fish, and CalGo® / NT-II® salmon bone powder containing calcium hydroxyapatite and undenatured collagen for bone and joint health.

HBC places scientific evidence at the forefront which has led to important academic partnerships and the identification of unique health benefits. This includes the demonstration of improved iron metabolism by boosting the body's ability to take up and use iron resulting in increased energy and vitality with ProGo® as well as the activation of the GLP-1 receptor with fat reduction in overweight adults. OmeGo® has shown important immune health benefits including recovery from viral infection and improved respiratory health and sleep in adults troubled by particulate matter pollution.

Finally, CalGo® has shown both bone and joint health benefits to support healthy ageing and active lifestyles. This work has also resulted in the granting of several patents protecting these discoveries. It has also led to the discovery of potential therapeutics and HBC has spun out a biotech-focused company, AecorBio, and the lead program is in prostate cancer followed by ovarian cancer. A separate molecule is targeted as an oral, steroid-sparing therapy for asthma.

HBC's headquarters are in Ålesund, Norway with branches in Oslo, London, Zürich and Palo Alto.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Article 17 of MAR and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO, on behalf of Hofseth BioCare ASA on 22 May 2026 at the time set out in the publication record of oslobors.