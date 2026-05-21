Aktis Oncology Reports First-In-Human Clinical Imaging And Dosimetry Data For AKY-2519 Demonstrating Robust Tumor Uptake And Limited Normal Tissue Exposures In Patients With B7-H3 Expressing Tumors
| Normal Tissue
| Mean Absorbed Dose Coefficient
( 225 Ac)
| Predicted
Absorbed Dose at 8 MBq x 4
| (n=12)a
| GyRBE=5/MBq(SD)
| GyRBE=5
|Bone marrow
|0.04 (0.02)
|1.3
|Liver
|0.31 (0.10)
|9.9
|Kidneys
|0.50 (0.17)
|16
|Salivary glands
|0.13 (0.04)
|4.2
a[177Lu]Lu-AKY-2519 was used as a surrogate for estimation of absorbed doses with [225Ac]Ac-AKY-2519. Of the 16 patients with [177Lu]Lu-AKY-2519 dosimetry data available, 12 had sufficient data for conversion to [225Ac]Ac-AKY-2519; RBE, relative biological effectiveness; SD, standard deviation.
- AKY-2519 demonstrated robust tumor uptake and retention in tumors for at least 6 days after administration. Predicted absorbed doses of AKY-2519 to prospectively selected tumors, including involved prostate and seminal vesicles and nodal and bony metastases, were within expected therapeutic ranges for approved radiopharmaceuticals. The combined findings of predicted absorbed doses in tumors and normal tissues suggest a wide therapeutic index and a favorable profile for AKY-2519 compared to approved radiopharmaceuticals.
Table 2. Estimated tumor absorbed doses of [225Ac]Ac-AKY-2519 in mCRPC lesions
|Lesion Location
| Evaluable
Patients
| Mean Absorbed Dose Coefficient a ( 225 Ac)
| Mean Absorbed Dose Coefficient with PVC ( 225 Ac)
| Predicted
Absorbed Dose at 8 MBq x 4
| Predicted Absorbed Dose b at 8 MBq x 4 with PVC
| GyRBE=5/MBq(SD)
| GyRBE=5/MBq(SD)
| GyRBE=5
|Gy RBE =5
|Involved prostate ± seminal vesicles
|8
|2.6 (1.2)
|N/Ac
|83 (39)
|N/Ac
|Nodal metastases
|5
|4.4 (2.8)
|8.4 (4.2)
|141 (88)
|268 (134)
|Bony metastases
|6
|1.5 (0.8)
|3.8 (1.8)
|48 (25)
|121 (57)
aWhere multiple regions of interest (ROIs) of the same category were available in a single patient (nodal or bony metastasis), the highest value was utilized. bProjected absorbed dose estimates are calculated based on the corresponding raw dose coefficient for the ROI. cPartial volume correction (PVC) was not applied for ROI analysis of involved prostate due to spillover activity from adjacent bladder. SD, standard deviation
AKY-2519 and PSMA-11 comparison
- Distribution of tumor uptake appears comparable between [68Ga]Ga-AKY-2519 and [68Ga]Ga-PSMA-11 at the standard 60 minutes measurement time point, with tumor uptake with [68Ga]Ga-AKY-2519 increasing over time.
Poster Presentation 2: First-in-Human PET/CT imaging with [69Ga]Ga-AKY-2519, a B7-H3 Targeted Miniprotein Conjugate, to demonstrate tumor uptake and normal tissue exposure across various advanced solid tumors
Poster #: 235 / Abstract #: 3098 / Date & Time: Saturday, May 30, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. CDT
Assessment background and methods
Conducted by the Department of Nuclear Medicine, University of Duisburg-Essen and German Cancer Consortium (DKTK), Universitätsklinikum Essen (University Hospital Essen), Essen, Germany, the assessment evaluated the biodistribution and tumor uptake of [68Ga]Ga-AKY-2519 in patients with advanced or metastatic disease in a variety of solid tumors, including prostate, lung, colorectal, and other tumor types (n=18). Following intravenous administration of [68Ga]Ga-AKY-2519 patients were imaged with PET/CT and SUV (standardized uptake value) measurements were taken to assess tumor uptake and normal tissue distribution at 15, 60 and 120 minutes.
Data highlights
Safety and tolerability
- Administration of [68Ga]Ga-AKY-2519 was generally well tolerated, with no adverse events or infusion-related reactions reported.
Imaging results
- Robust uptake of [68Ga]Ga-AKY-2519 as measured by SUVmax was observed across multiple tumor types, including prostate, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), small cell lung cancer (SCLC), and rectal cancer at various time points out to 120 minutes with representative patients showing:
- Prostate cancer: SUVmax = 33.9-37.4; NSCLC: SUVmax = 17.5-21.5; SCLC: SUVmax = 15.4; and Rectal cancer: SUVmax = 15.3.
Table 3. Uptake of [ 68 Ga]Ga-AKY-2519 (120 min post infusion) in multiple metastatic disease sites
from patients with prostate cancer (n=7)
|Bone Metastases
|Lymph Node Metastases
|Visceral Metastases
|Median SUVmax
|40.4
|13.8
|31.0
|Median SUVpeak
|25.0
|6.5
|22.2
|Median SUVmean
|16.1
|5.1
|18.7
SUV, standard uptake value
- PET/CT imaging 120 min after [68Ga]Ga-AKY-2519 injection showed low uptake in critical normal tissues.
Table 4. Uptake of [ 68 Ga]Ga-AKY-2519 (120 min post infusion) in normal tissues of patients with solid tumors (n=18)
| Adrenal
Glands
| Bone
Marrow
|Kidneys
|Liver
| Salivary
Glands
|Spleen
|Median (IQR) SUVmax
| 17.5
(15.9-19.8)
| 4.1
(3.3-5.1)
| 6.7
(6.3-8.7)
| 7.3
(6.4-11.4)
| 9.2
(7.6-10.4)
Conference call and webcast information
Aktis will host a live conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at 8 a.m. ET to discuss the AKY-2519 imaging and dosimetry data with leading clinical investigators, Oliver Sartor, M.D., LCMC Health, Director, Transformational Prostate Cancer Research Center (New Orleans, LA), and Timothy A. Yap, MBBS, Ph.D., Vice President and Head of Clinical Development, Therapeutics Discovery Division; Professor, Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics (Phase I Program), University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. To access the conference call, please register here. Registrants will receive the dial-in number and unique PIN. A live webcast of the call will also be available under "Events" in the Investors section of the Aktis Oncology website at. The archived webcast will be available for 90 days following the call.
About Aktis' miniprotein radioconjugate platform
Aktis has developed a proprietary, isotope-agnostic miniprotein radioconjugate platform to selectively deliver the tumor-killing properties of radioisotopes to targeted tumors. Aktis' therapeutic miniprotein radioconjugates are designed to maximize anti-cancer activity through high tumor penetration coupled with internalization and retention in cancer cells, while rapidly clearing from normal organs and tissues. The Aktis platform further enables clinicians to visualize and verify target engagement with imaging isotopes prior to exposure to therapeutic radioisotopes. Leveraging this platform, Aktis is advancing a pipeline of next-generation targeted radiopharmaceuticals to address the unmet needs of patients across a broad spectrum of solid tumors.
About Aktis Oncology
Aktis Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on expanding the breakthrough potential of targeted radiopharmaceuticals to large patient populations, including those not addressed by existing platform technologies. Aktis' most advanced clinical-stage pipeline program, AKY-1189, is a miniprotein radioconjugate targeting Nectin-4, with multi-indication potential across multiple tumor types, including locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer, breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, cervical cancer, and head and neck cancer. Aktis' second clinical-stage pipeline program, AKY-2519, is a miniprotein radioconjugate targeting B7-H3-expressing tumors, including prostate, lung, colorectal, and other solid tumors. Aktis has a discovery collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to leverage Aktis' miniprotein platform to develop novel radioconjugates outside of its proprietary pipeline. For more information, please visit .
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